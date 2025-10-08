Today’s Horoscope, October 8, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today's Horoscope October 8, 2025: According to astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj, today is indicative of hard work, identification of opportunities, and emotional balance for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces. Today, there are strong possibilities of financial success and increased prestige for many zodiac signs.
The day is likely to be full of hard work with a positive outlook. You may learn new technical skills. You will receive support from higher authorities in your tasks. Sweetness in emotional relationships will increase.
Lucky Colour – Light Green
Lucky Number – 3
It is time to move forward in business with frugality. Control your expenses. You will feel worried about the health of loved ones. You may have to give time to family. To bring stability in love relationships, you will have to value your partner.
Lucky Colour – White
Lucky Number – 8
The results of your past efforts will be recognised, leading to appreciation for your hard work. You will make a positive impression on higher authorities. You must avoid making harsh comments in financial negotiations. Negative people may try to bother you, so maintain distance from them.
Lucky Colour – Light Coffee
Lucky Number – 6
Your managerial skills and your ability to bring people together will be appreciated. Prioritise the wishes of your parents in matters related to them. You will have to take criticism in a calm manner. Do not let emotions overwhelm you.
Lucky Colour – Off White
Lucky Number – 2
Plans for auspicious ceremonies will be made. The day may start with positive activities. There are strong possibilities of significant progress in matters related to the government. You are likely to achieve more financial success than anticipated.
Lucky Colour – Pink
Lucky Number – 7
Changes are likely in the systems for those involved in medical services and the pharmaceutical business. In conversations, give others an opportunity to express their views. It is a day to move forward with patience. You may have to provide financial assistance to friends or family members.
Lucky Colour – Grey
Lucky Number – 4
There are strong possibilities of rapid progress in businesses related to jewellery and apparel. You can increase your profit levels through hard work. You will feel a deep connection with each other in emotional relationships. Financial expenses may increase. There are possibilities of going on a spiritual journey.
Lucky Colour – Brown
Lucky Number – 5
You need to be cautious of opponents. Negligence in legal matters can cause stress. There are possibilities of spending money on modern amenities. You may benefit from old deals related to land and buildings. Politeness in your words can lead to additional gains.
Lucky Colour – Dark Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
The day will begin with good news. Meeting with elders will be joyful. Transparency will come into emotional relationships. Availability of money will reduce stress. You will feel happy about the progress of your children.
Lucky Colour – Bright White
Lucky Number – 7
There are possibilities of a new beginning in emotional relationships. You may be affected by a transfer process. Your work may be re-evaluated. It will be difficult to get the predetermined profit. You may need to seek help from high contacts in a specific matter.
Lucky Colour – Light Blue
Lucky Number – 5
There are possibilities of increased prestige through public work. You will receive help from luck in matters related to government work. You will be happy with the new role in specific tasks. You may participate in religious programs for spiritual upliftment.
Lucky Colour – Coffee
Lucky Number – 1
With politeness in your language and the right identification of opportunities, you can achieve significant financial success. You may spend extra money on comfort and luxury items. You may face problems related to the health of family members.
Lucky Colour – Golden
Lucky Number – 6
Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj, Astrologer and Vastu Expert
