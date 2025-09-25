Today’s Horoscope, 25 September, for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope, 25 September 2025: Today, Thursday, 25 September 2025, the horoscope predicts good fortune for seven zodiac signs. Vigilance is advised in business and financial matters, while some may receive indications of unexpected gains. The time will yield mixed results for those involved in education, careers, and politics. Learn the daily horoscope from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas, covering all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, with predictions for financial gains, promotions, and good fortune.
Change your bad habits and benefit from the experience of elders. There may be a decline in the health of parents. Do not be careless in financial matters.
Today you will benefit from your contacts. Pending tasks will be completed. Obstacles in building construction will be removed. The time is troublesome for those involved in politics.
People will be impressed by your work. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. There are indications of going abroad for studies. The financial situation will remain normal.
Mental peace will prevail. Religious faith will increase. Relations with the father will improve. There are indications of purchasing vehicles and machinery. New contacts will be established.
Avoid misusing your authority. There will be excessive laziness. The time will be prosperous for children. Plans for auspicious events will be made.
There are indications of business expansion. There will be a visit to religious places. Family atmosphere will not be conducive, leading to increased tension. Disputes are possible in love affairs.
There are indications of unexpected financial gains. The time is favourable for investing in land and buildings. Cooperation will be received from siblings. Use vehicles and machinery with caution.
Family happiness will be experienced. There are indications of a religious journey. There will be a lot of work. Mental stress will be relieved. New political connections will be established.
The arrival of guests will be pleasant. Obstacles in the marriage of children will be removed. The time is favourable for those associated with the government and administration.
Personal life will be affected due to mental stress. Relief will be obtained from the support of the spouse. There will be concern about the mother's health.
Ongoing family disputes will increase anxiety. Government work will be successful. There will be spiritual progress. Differences with the spouse will end. There will be an increase in livelihood.
Avoid making hasty decisions. There are indications of changing houses or shops. Religious faith will increase. Money will be spent on home decoration. People associated with the art world will gain fame.