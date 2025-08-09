Today’s Horoscope, 9 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, 9 August 2025: Today, 9 August 2025, the last day of Sawan month, will see the blessings of Lord Mahadev. Aries will see an improvement in their financial situation. Taurus may feel attracted to someone at the workplace; fortune will favour you. Gemini will find starting a new business beneficial. Cancer may spend on comforts and luxuries. Leo will find new business deals profitable. Virgo's progress may upset their rivals. Scorpio will profit in business. Sagittarius will find new sources of income. Capricorn should trust their deity. Aquarius's new contacts may bring them fame. Know the horoscope from Aries to Virgo from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Due to your habits, you have distanced yourself from your loved ones. It would be good for you to change your nature and behaviour in time. Your financial situation will improve, and you will make new contacts.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Relationships with family members will be sweet. You may feel attracted to someone at the workplace. Fortune will be on your side. Whatever work you do, do it with full confidence and joy; you will surely succeed.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
Starting a new business will be beneficial for you. You may experience an earache. Do not get involved in unnecessary disputes; it can cause harm. There is a chance of a job change. People associated with politics may achieve desired success.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva.
There is hope for the resolution of financial matters. Those whom you helped may oppose you. You will be happy to get work according to your interest. Spending on comforts and luxuries is possible. There will be mental instability.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva.
Ideological differences will be resolved. You will get a chance to tell someone what's on your mind. New deals in business will be profitable. Pending tasks may take some time to complete. Spending on auspicious events is possible.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
Forget the past and start a new relationship. Your progress may upset your rivals. Due to politics, enemies will try their best to harm you.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
Social dominance will increase. You are feeling stressed due to being in a dilemma about something. There is doubt about the money you lent. Friends will help you in your work. The journey will be pleasant.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
Colleagues at the workplace will be envious of your success. You will be worried about the delay in work. Using new technology in business will benefit you. There may be a quarrel with sisters. Obstacles in the arrival of money will be removed.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Light a lamp in Hanumanji's temple on Tuesday.
Time will be spent in a religious atmosphere. New sources of income will be created. There will be concern about the mother's health. The outline of auspicious family events will be made. There will be a discussion with friends on an important issue.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.
You will make every effort to implement stalled tasks and plans. Stress will arise due to illness, but don't worry; trust your deity. Everything will be in your favour. You will get the support of your spouse.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil in Shani Dev's temple on Saturday.
Invest capital wisely in new projects. Old property-related disputes will remain pending for now. Enemies will be defeated. New contacts can bring you fame. There are chances of business expansion.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
Before starting any new work, seek guidance and advice from experienced people and elders. Be cautious while investing capital. You are very easily influenced by others' words; make yourself mature. You may have to take a loan for studies.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.