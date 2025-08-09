Today’s Horoscope, 9 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, 9 August 2025: Today, 9 August 2025, the last day of Sawan month, will see the blessings of Lord Mahadev. Aries will see an improvement in their financial situation. Taurus may feel attracted to someone at the workplace; fortune will favour you. Gemini will find starting a new business beneficial. Cancer may spend on comforts and luxuries. Leo will find new business deals profitable. Virgo's progress may upset their rivals. Scorpio will profit in business. Sagittarius will find new sources of income. Capricorn should trust their deity. Aquarius's new contacts may bring them fame. Know the horoscope from Aries to Virgo from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.