Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 18 September 2025 for all Zodiac Signs

Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma reveals predictions for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, covering love, career, and health.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Horoscope for 18 September 2025: Thursday, 18 September 2025 will be a day filled with challenges and opportunities for many zodiac signs. Some may face disagreements within relationships and family, while others may encounter obstacles in their work. Virgo and Leo zodiac signs are predicted to receive auspicious signs regarding their finances, while Cancer and Pisces may experience difficulties related to money and health. Scorpio and Libra are advised to exercise patience, while Capricorn and Aquarius need to maintain harmony with their family and spouse. Overall, today demands balance and caution. Learn the Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Today's Tarot Horoscope: Love, Career and Health Tips

Aries

Tarot cards suggest that the day doesn't appear particularly auspicious for Aries in matters of love. Therefore, avoid trying to force decisions in these matters today; a lack of self-confidence may arise.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that Taurus may experience a lack of harmony in thoughts and opinions with siblings and relatives today, and also strained relationships with colleagues. A weakened personality may be apparent.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that Geminis will face some minor hassles at work today. Difficulties may arise due to a weak position of influence in resolving these issues. Therefore, avoid shortcuts and stick to the safe path.

Cancer

Tarot cards indicate that Cancers will experience a somewhat weak financial situation. Any attempts to strengthen this today will be futile; obstacles may arise in a family event.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos will have several opportunities for financial gain today. You may consider taking risks. However, your focus on work may be somewhat diminished.

Virgo

Tarot cards suggest that today will be quite favourable for Virgos in financial matters. You will spend money according to your wishes. You may go shopping, which will bring you happiness. You may also receive benefits from an outsider or an external source.

Libra

Tarot cards advise Libras to dedicate as much time as possible to completing their own work. Interfering in others' affairs will only create problems for yourself. Involvement in others' problems may lead to losses.

Scorpio

Tarot cards suggest that the day does not appear favourable for Scorpios. You may face adverse situations in your work. However, an improvement in your situation is expected in the afternoon, bringing some relief.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings indicate that Sagittarians may experience increased disagreements and disputes with family members. Increased expenses and reduced income may cause mental distress.

Capricorn

Tarot cards suggest that Capricorns may have a disagreement with their spouse today. Exercise extra caution while driving. Focus on religious activities to improve your well-being.

Aquarius

Tarot cards suggest that Aquarians may face a somewhat difficult day. Negligence or mistakes may cause unrest in the family. Pay attention to the health of your elders.

Pisces

Tarot cards suggest that Pisceans may be somewhat concerned about their health today. They may experience health problems and physical pain. There is a possibility of a change of location. Financial expenses and mental distress are also possible.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 10:23 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 18 September 2025 for all Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.