Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Learn about the fortunes of all zodiac signs from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Jun 24, 2025 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot Card Reading, 24 June 2025: Today, Tuesday, is bringing auspicious signs for Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Virgo thanks to the blessings of Hanuman Ji. There are indications of receiving money that was stuck, possibly from abroad. New business ventures will be launched. Leos will see the fruits of their labour at work. Virgos may experience poor health. Libras will reap the rewards of their hard work. Scorpios may receive money stuck in a foreign country or a distant place. For Capricorn students, good news is on the horizon. Know your horoscope from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest that Arians need to be cautious in their interactions with friends and relatives today. Today does not appear financially favourable. This is not an auspicious time for saving or accumulating wealth.

Taurus

Tarot card readings suggest that Taureans must be wary of those around them today. Friends can turn into foes during this period; mental conflict will affect your decision-making abilities.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that this period will be challenging for Gemini businessmen and entrepreneurs; however, money spent on business development will yield good results in the future.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers will launch new business ventures today. This is a good time for financial matters; expect financial gains during this period.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos will perform well in collaborative efforts today, and their work will bear fruit.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos will experience poor health today. Take care to avoid cold air and colds; take medication promptly to prevent infection. A disagreement with your father is possible.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that Libras will reap the rewards of their hard work today. New avenues for advancement may open up if you work hard. Some of your money may be spent on health and medicine; you will gain prestige from social work.

Scorpio

Tarot card readings suggest that Scorpios may receive money stuck in a foreign country or a distant place. Financial investments will be profitable; religious faith will increase.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that this period may prove to be somewhat volatile and unpredictable regarding finances for Sagittarians. There will be some obstacles in your path, but you will overcome them.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorn students may receive good news today. They will be able to strengthen their position through their intelligence. Their children will progress towards a bright future.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians may experience poor health today. However, there is a possibility of a disagreement with your parents today. Avoid unnecessary anger. Make decisions with mental fortitude.

Pisces

Tarot card readings suggest that Pisceans need to speak carefully today. Be mindful of not hurting anyone with your words; if you don’t control your words, you may miss good opportunities.

