Venus Transit June 2025: Effect on All Zodiac Signs

Let’s understand how this Venus transit will affect the careers of each zodiac sign.

Jun 12, 2025 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

Venus Transit in Taurus: In astrology, Venus is considered the planet of love, beauty, and comfort. According to Prayagraj astrologer Ashutosh Varshney, the transit of Venus on June 29 in Taurus will either significantly improve someone’s career or bring newness to their relationships. Let’s understand how it will affect the careers of all zodiac signs.

Aries

The transit of Venus in Taurus is auspicious for Aries natives regarding financial progress and family happiness. During this time, their financial situation will strengthen, and new earning opportunities will arise.

Taurus

The Venus transit in Taurus 2025 will bring happiness to the lives of Taurus natives. This period indicates good profits and career advancement.

Gemini

The Venus transit may be slightly challenging for Gemini natives in their personal lives. However, there is a high probability of success in independently undertaken work, which will yield future benefits.

Cancer

The transit of Venus in Taurus will bring benefits related to property, real estate, and vehicles. This transit will improve the financial situation of Cancerians by increasing wealth and prosperity in their lives. They will achieve success in their professional field.

Leo

For Leo natives, the Venus transit 2025 indicates career advancement. This time will be positive not only for professional growth but also for personal satisfaction. There are indications of recognition and advancement in their careers.

Virgo

For Virgo natives, the transit of Venus in Taurus indicates involvement in management. During this time, their efforts are expected to receive the right direction. New opportunities may arise in education, travel, or publishing-related work.

Libra

The Venus transit 2025 may bring sudden changes to the relationships of Libra natives. In terms of career, there is a possibility of profit from partnerships or collaborative work.

Scorpio

The change of Venus’s sign into Taurus will bring happiness to the personal lives of Scorpio natives. It will also bring financial benefits from collaborative work.

Sagittarius

The Venus transit in Taurus may bring challenges to relationships but will improve work methods, leading to increased efficiency through better organisation.

Capricorn

The Venus transit 2025 indicates benefits for Capricorn natives. This time will see good progress in financial matters. Creative projects and investments will yield good results.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, the transit of Venus in Taurus is positive. There is a possibility of profit from real estate-related work or home-based businesses.

Pisces

For Pisces natives, the Venus transit June 2025 indicates benefits related to communication, contacts, and travel. Their words will carry more weight, and fortune will favour them. Learning new skills or short trips may prove beneficial.

