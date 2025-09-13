Weekly Horoscope (14-20 September): Libra to Pisces

This week may be full of ups and downs for Aquarius natives. This week, you will sometimes see your life's chariot speeding along and sometimes moving intermittently. This week, employed people should avoid carelessness in any work, otherwise, you may face the wrath of your seniors. During this time, you will need to be wary of secret enemies. Disputes related to land and buildings may intensify in personal life. There may be disagreements with siblings over something. There will be a lack of interest in studies. Your mind will be restless over some problem. Some unexpected large expenses may arise in the middle of the week.