Weekly Horoscope (14-20 September): Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope 14 to 20 September 2025: The new week, starting Sunday, 14 September, brings new turns in the lives of many zodiac signs. For Libra natives, this week will bring auspiciousness in career and relationships, while Scorpions are advised to proceed with patience and restraint. For Sagittarius, the door of fortune may open, and they are likely to benefit from the government. Capricorns will have to strike a balance between career and expenses, while Aquarius natives will experience a week full of ups and downs.
Meanwhile, Pisces natives will be relieved from long-standing anxieties and will achieve success in career, business, and relationships. Overall, this week brings a message of happiness and progress for some signs, while others will need to act cautiously and with restraint. Let's find out from Dr. Aneesh Vyas how this new week will be for those born under the signs of Libra to Pisces.
This week is going to be extremely auspicious for Libra natives. The week will begin with a journey related to career and business. During the journey, you will forge relationships with influential people, and you will achieve the desired success in your endeavours. If you were preparing for an exam or competition, you may receive good news related to it this week. Overall, this week will prove auspicious for students.
If you are involved in business, you will receive favourable profits. Plans for business expansion will seem to materialize. If you have been searching for a desired job for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled this week. Those already employed will find additional sources of income.
From the perspective of relationships, this week will prove extremely auspicious for you. The arrival of a beloved family member at home will create a happy atmosphere. Towards the end of the week, there may be plans for a picnic, party, or a trip to a long-distance tourist destination. Love relationships will deepen. Closeness with your love partner will increase. If there have been disagreements with your spouse over something, all differences will be resolved this week, and sweetness will once again be restored to your married life. Health will remain normal.
Remedy: Recite the Shri Sukta.
Scorpio natives should avoid short-term gains that lead to long-term losses this week. This week, you should avoid arguments with anyone at home or outside, otherwise, you may get entangled in unnecessary things and suffer significant losses. Be wary of your opponents in the workplace. Avoid giving undue importance to trivial matters and focus on your goals.
In the first half of the week, you may be worried about the health of an elderly person at home. However, during this time, you will also need to take special care of your own health. Especially, avoid seasonal illnesses. If you are involved in business, you should try to complete all paperwork on time, otherwise, you may face unnecessary problems.
In the latter half of the week, avoid getting entangled with the government machinery. Before taking any major step during this time, do not forget to seek advice from your well-wishers. Those striving for higher education or a career abroad may have to wait a little longer for the desired results.
From the perspective of relationships, this week will be mixed. You will receive special cooperation and support from your in-laws while resolving life's complexities. Compatibility will remain in love affairs. Relationships with your love partner will remain normal, with occasional sweet and sour arguments.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
This week will be auspicious and fortunate for Sagittarius natives. In the first half of the week itself, you will receive some long-awaited good news. During this time, with the help of an influential person connected to the government, one of your biggest desires may be fulfilled. Those employed will experience favourable conditions in the workplace. Senior officials will praise your work.
There are strong possibilities of promotion and advancement in your position in the workplace. If you were trying to change your job, you may receive an offer from a good place this week. However, you should avoid making any decisions hastily in this regard. Those involved in reading, writing, etc., will have the potential for significant gains this week.
In the latter half of the week, your social circle will expand. Those working in the field of social service will receive special positions or honours. In matters related to courts, the decision may come in your favour, or the dispute may be resolved through negotiation. From the perspective of relationships, this week will be favourable for you. This week, you will succeed in winning everyone's heart with your words and behaviour.
Love and unity will prevail among family members. Compatibility will remain in love affairs. You will get opportunities to spend happy times with your love partner. Married people may receive the blessing of children.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra.
This week is mixed for Capricorn natives. This week, Capricorn natives will need to pay special attention to their career, business, health, and relationships. This week, employed people may suddenly face an additional workload, which will require them to put in more effort.
At the beginning of the week, some unexpected large expenses may arise. You may have to spend a large sum of money on buying or repairing land and buildings. If you are involved in politics, you should avoid making any decisions or taking any steps that could harm your reputation. Students will receive mixed results this week. They will achieve relatively poor results in exams and competitions.
Those involved in business may face fluctuations in their business this week. Exercise caution while making transactions throughout this week and avoid lending money. The latter half of the week may be somewhat more relaxing than the first half. During this time, you will succeed in finding a solution to a personal problem with the help of an elderly or influential person. During this time, you will receive special support from friends and well-wishers in completing a particular task. Avoid impulsiveness in love relationships and be mindful of your love partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite Rudrashtakam.
This week may be full of ups and downs for Aquarius natives. This week, you will sometimes see your life's chariot speeding along and sometimes moving intermittently. This week, employed people should avoid carelessness in any work, otherwise, you may face the wrath of your seniors. During this time, you will need to be wary of secret enemies. Disputes related to land and buildings may intensify in personal life. There may be disagreements with siblings over something. There will be a lack of interest in studies. Your mind will be restless over some problem. Some unexpected large expenses may arise in the middle of the week.
If you are involved in business, you will have to tread carefully, otherwise, you may suffer losses instead of profits. In the latter half of the week, there will be possibilities of long-distance travel related to business. Your mind will be unhappy due to less profit than expected from the journey. During this time, those involved in politics will achieve partial success in their efforts. Those seeking employment may have to wait a little longer.
Respect the feelings of your loved ones to improve relationships. Do not make any decisions in the heat of the moment in love affairs.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
This week will be a relief for Pisces natives. Despite minor difficulties, this week will prove meaningful and successful for you. In the first half of the week, long-standing anxieties will be removed. You will receive cooperation and support from friends and well-wishers. Favourable conditions will prevail in the workplace.
This time will prove favourable for those employed in the private and public sectors. During this time, your departmental matters will be resolved. Your desire for promotion and transfer will be fulfilled. With the help of senior officials, you will easily achieve your targets. Your hard work and efforts will be appreciated in the workplace. Most of the time this week, young people will spend enjoying themselves.
In the middle of the week, there may be plans to visit a tourist or religious place. You will be interested in religious or spiritual activities. From a business perspective, this week will prove excellent. This week you will have considerable profit in business. Plans for business expansion will seem to materialize. Along with success in career and business, this week is also auspicious for your health.
From the perspective of relationships, this week will prove favourable. Love relationships will deepen. A feeling of affection and cooperation will prevail among family members. You will receive special support from your maternal relatives. Marital life will remain happy. Housewives will be interested in religious activities. Auspicious events will take place at home.
Remedy: Be sure to recite the Shri Sukta.