scriptWeekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

According to tarot reader Neetika Sharma, the first week of June will be mixed for those born under the Libra to Pisces zodiac signs. For some, it will be lucky, while others will need to be cautious about their health and finances. There are also possibilities of promotions and reunions with old friends.

May 31, 2025 / 05:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Weekly Horoscope Tarot 1 to 7 June 2025: Let’s find out from tarot reader Neetika Sharma what the first week of June has in store for those born under the signs of Libra to Pisces. This week will be lucky for some signs, while others will need to exercise caution in health and financial matters. Some will have opportunities for promotion, while others will have the chance to meet old friends. Read on for a detailed horoscope.

Libra Weekly Horoscope Tarot

Tarot card readings suggest that the first week of June holds the potential for Libra natives to benefit from media-related fields. It is advised to avoid ostentation. Your new plans may begin this week. This week you will meet influential people, and with their help, you can start a new venture.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Tarot

Tarot card readings indicate that the first week of June will be lucky for Scorpios. You will receive full cooperation from people in the workplace. Furthermore, there will be peace and harmony in the family. Love relationships will be stronger than before. However, towards the end of the week, you may become somewhat ambitious.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Tarot

Tarot card readings suggest that the first week of June will be lucky for Sagittarius natives. It is advised that you need to exercise caution regarding your health. You may meet old friends. It is advisable to seek help from friends. Avoid overworking; otherwise, you may become stressed. During this time, your behaviour will be more aggressive.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Tarot

According to tarot card readings, the week of June will be lucky for Capricorns in financial matters. This week will see higher profits in investments. Be patient. It is advised that you should not make any hasty decisions this week. This is not a good time for health; exercise caution. You may experience stomach problems. Avoid eating outside food.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Tarot

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians need to make adjustments at almost every level this week. You will need to be patient and avoid interfering with things as they naturally progress. You will have an opportunity for a promotion. You will be able to use your intelligence to your advantage at this time.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Tarot

Tarot card readings indicate that Pisces natives will climb the ladder of success this week. New avenues of advancement will open up in the lives of employed individuals; what you are currently doing and the contacts you are making will prove beneficial in the future. Take care of your partner’s health; they may need you.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead - image

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces - image

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo - image

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future - image

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope - image

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2025

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025 - image

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025

June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces - image

June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May - image

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 29 May 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 29 May 2025

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

National News

Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

in 44 minutes

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

Education News

AI Job Displacement Threat Higher for Women, UN Report Claims

in 9 minutes

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

News Bulletin

Gwalior to get direct connectivity to Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok, Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

Baran

Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

in 1 hour

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

in 5 hours

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

in 5 hours

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

in 4 hours

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.