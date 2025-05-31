Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Libra Weekly Horoscope Tarot Tarot card readings suggest that the first week of June holds the potential for Libra natives to benefit from media-related fields. It is advised to avoid ostentation. Your new plans may begin this week. This week you will meet influential people, and with their help, you can start a new venture.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Tarot Tarot card readings indicate that the first week of June will be lucky for Scorpios. You will receive full cooperation from people in the workplace. Furthermore, there will be peace and harmony in the family. Love relationships will be stronger than before. However, towards the end of the week, you may become somewhat ambitious.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Tarot Tarot card readings suggest that the first week of June will be lucky for Sagittarius natives. It is advised that you need to exercise caution regarding your health. You may meet old friends. It is advisable to seek help from friends. Avoid overworking; otherwise, you may become stressed. During this time, your behaviour will be more aggressive.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Tarot According to tarot card readings, the week of June will be lucky for Capricorns in financial matters. This week will see higher profits in investments. Be patient. It is advised that you should not make any hasty decisions this week. This is not a good time for health; exercise caution. You may experience stomach problems. Avoid eating outside food.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Tarot Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians need to make adjustments at almost every level this week. You will need to be patient and avoid interfering with things as they naturally progress. You will have an opportunity for a promotion. You will be able to use your intelligence to your advantage at this time.