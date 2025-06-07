Weekly Horoscope 8-14 June: From Leo to Scorpio

Leo Weekly Horoscope Positive: From a career and business perspective, the latter half of the week may be somewhat relieving. You will see progress in your pending tasks during this time. Family members may overcome disagreements and stand by you in making major decisions. Disputes related to land and property may be resolved. Love relationships will deepen. You will maintain good rapport with your spouse, who will be your support during difficult times.

Negative: Leos must avoid laziness and arrogance during this week, otherwise, things may go wrong. There is a possibility of arguments with family members at the beginning of the week. To maintain family unity and harmony, it is better not to overreact to minor issues.

Those employed should avoid procrastination or relying on others, as failure to complete tasks on time or making mistakes may lead to the displeasure of seniors. Overall, you may experience a mix of positive and negative experiences in your professional life during this period.

Leos need to be wary of adversaries who constantly seek to disrupt their work. Take good care of your health and diet during the changing weather. Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Positive: This week will prove extremely auspicious for Virgos. Your planned tasks will be completed on time, and you will receive ample cooperation and support from people both at home and outside. People will praise your decisions and efforts. Career and business will progress.

Those employed may receive a desired promotion or transfer, while those in business will see desired profits. Financially, this week will be very auspicious. Significant gains may be realised from previous investments. Borrowed money may be unexpectedly returned.

Virgos will work hard in their careers and businesses this week while maintaining unity among people. Your workload will increase in the latter part of the week. A large sum of money will be received unexpectedly. You may benefit from a source you never anticipated.

Students preparing for exams and competitions will receive long-awaited good news. Efforts made for careers and businesses abroad will be successful. Your love life will be fantastic this week. Couples will enjoy a pleasant time. Marital life will remain happy.

Negative: A confidential plan may be leaked. There may be stress in the middle of the week. Avoid buying expensive items. Stay away from intoxicants. Women may experience lower abdominal pain. Do not be overly attached to your loved one, or you may become the subject of ridicule.

Remedy: Recite Ganesha Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Green Libra Weekly Horoscope Positive: From a career and business perspective, the latter half of the week may be more relieving than the first half. During this time, you will see progress, albeit slow, in your career and business. This time is favourable for commission and contract work. In the latter part of the week, your interest in religion and spirituality will increase. You may have the opportunity to visit a pilgrimage site.

Negative: Libras need to proceed with caution and well-considered steps to accomplish their goals this week. If you are in business, consult your well-wishers before making any major business decisions. Whether employed or in business, avoid blindly trusting others this week, otherwise, you may face losses in both money and reputation. Those in business may have to compete fiercely with rivals to maintain their market standing, while those employed will need to remain vigilant against adversaries. Libras should avoid impulsiveness in love relationships, otherwise, things may go wrong.

Remedy: Recite Shiva Mahimna Stotra.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Positive: You can enter into new business agreements in the workplace. This is an excellent time for government employees. You may receive a new posting. Guests may visit your home. The service sector will see growth. Success may be achieved in competitive exams.

A settlement may be reached with enemies. Newlyweds may plan for a family. Peace will prevail in personal life. You may invest in new, expensive items. Success may be achieved in long-awaited tasks. Your relationships with influential people will strengthen.

Negative: This week will be mixed for Scorpios. To avoid loss and humiliation, avoid shortcuts or rule-breaking in any task. Your life will be somewhat unbalanced this week. From the beginning of the week, you will be concerned with family responsibilities, while career and business challenges will also be a major source of worry. At times, you will feel you are progressing in the right direction, while at other times you may regret your decisions.

You may face a slowdown in business. Expenses will exceed income. In the middle of the week, unexpected large expenses may disrupt your budget. You may have to borrow money from friends or family to overcome financial difficulties.

Scorpios need to pay close attention to their relationships and health. Misunderstandings with family members may arise this week. To resolve any disputes, it is better to communicate directly with the person involved. Marital life will continue with its share of arguments and reconciliations.

Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.

Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Red