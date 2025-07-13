Weekly Horoscope (July 13-19): Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope 13 To 19 July 2025: The month of Sawan and the third week of July 2025 are arriving to shower the blessings of Mahadev. For Libra, the beginning will be good in business. There is a possibility of discord in love relationships. Recite Ganesha Chalisa. For Scorpio, this week will be full of ups and downs in career and business. For Sagittarius, the beginning of the week will be expensive. Caution and time are needed in love relationships and married life. For Capricorn, the first half of the week will be auspicious, in which planned tasks will be completed and success will be achieved in career and business. Aquarius natives will have to be cautious in every field this week. For Pisces, job seekers may face some difficulties at the beginning of the week. Know from astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas how this third week of July will be.