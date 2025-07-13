Weekly Horoscope (July 13-19): Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope 13 To 19 July 2025: The month of Sawan and the third week of July 2025 are arriving to shower the blessings of Mahadev. For Libra, the beginning will be good in business. There is a possibility of discord in love relationships. Recite Ganesha Chalisa. For Scorpio, this week will be full of ups and downs in career and business. For Sagittarius, the beginning of the week will be expensive. Caution and time are needed in love relationships and married life. For Capricorn, the first half of the week will be auspicious, in which planned tasks will be completed and success will be achieved in career and business. Aquarius natives will have to be cautious in every field this week. For Pisces, job seekers may face some difficulties at the beginning of the week. Know from astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas how this third week of July will be.
Libra natives may be in a state of dilemma this week regarding doing special work. Students engaged in exam-competition preparation may get bored with studies. They will have to give up laziness and work hard to get satisfactory results. If you are a salaried person, do not take the decision to change your job in anger. Instead of getting entangled with people in the workplace, achieve your goals by doing your work better. If you are unemployed, you may have to wait a little longer to get the desired job.
For those involved in business, the beginning of the week will be fine, but in the latter half, they may suddenly face a recession. During this time, there may also be a situation of taking a loan to meet some sudden big needs. Avoid seasonal diseases this week. Avoid negligence even if an old disease resurfaces. This week is going to be mixed for you from the point of view of relationships. Libra natives will have to be honest towards their relationships, otherwise there may be bitterness in your family or marital relationship. There may be a dispute with the love partner towards the end of the week.
Remedy: Recite Ganesha Chalisa.
Scorpio natives will have to keep in mind the saying "sometimes ghee is thick, sometimes chickpeas are dry, and sometimes that too is denied" because this week such a situation is going to arise in career and business. If you are a salaried person, despite hard work and effort, instead of getting appreciation from senior officials, you may be asked to take on extra workload. Overall, work will be done in the workplace this week with struggle. In such a situation, try to bring positive changes in your work style. Also, be wary of your opponents. If you are involved in business, this week is going to be full of ups and downs.
If you do business in partnership, special caution is required in financial matters. The latter part of the week is going to be unfavourable from the point of view of health. During this time, you may become a victim of seasonal illness or injury. To maintain better relationships, Scorpio natives should behave politely with people. Maintain love, behaviour and communication with siblings. Avoid haste in love relationships.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.
This week can be quite hectic for Sagittarius natives. This week, if you do not get success and profit commensurate with hard work and effort, your mind may remain unhappy. The beginning of the week is going to be quite expensive. During this time, you may have to suddenly go on a long journey. The journey will be tiring and less fruitful than expected. Property related matters may become a cause of concern for you this week. Be cautious about social prestige in the middle of the week. Avoid loose talk or criticism with anyone in the workplace and focus on your goals.
This week, instead of getting caught in any trickery, it would be appropriate to do your work the right way. Instead of taking any dispute to court, resolve it amicably. Sagittarius natives will need to adopt a more positive behaviour with family members this week. Take decisions on domestic issues only after careful consideration. Caution is required in love relationships. To have a happy married life, appreciate your spouse's feelings from your busy schedule and take out time for them.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
For Capricorn natives, the first half will be more auspicious and beneficial than the latter half of the week. During this time, your planned tasks will be completed and you will achieve the desired success in your career and business. This time is going to be favourable for advancement in work-business. During this time, you will get the cooperation and support of relatives and well-wishers both at home and outside. You will get success in the field in which you will make sincere efforts and hard work, but in the latter half of the week you will need to be alert towards both health and relationships.
During this time, your well-made budget may get messed up due to the sudden arrival of some big expenses. Overall, during this time you will need to be cautious in financial matters. Towards the end of the week, there may be a disagreement with senior members of the family over something. During this time, instead of disputes, resort to dialogue to resolve any issue and do not get carried away by others. This week you may face some difficulties in love relationships. There may be difficulties in reconciliation with the love partner. The poor health of the spouse will be a matter of concern for you.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
Aquarius natives will have to remember the slogan "caution gone, accident happened" all the time. Whether it is career or business, you should avoid any kind of negligence. Throughout this week, salaried people should try to complete their work wholeheartedly and on time, otherwise they may have to face the anger of their superiors. Aquarius natives should avoid making any decision in a hurry on any issue, otherwise they may have to regret it later.
In the middle of the week, you will need to be very cautious of your secret enemies. During this time, do not let your opponents know about your weaknesses or plans, otherwise they may conspire to harm you. If you are planning to buy or sell land and building, do not rush into it, otherwise you may suffer losses instead of profits. To maintain better relationships, you may have to take a step back on some things this week. To deepen the love relationship, maintain communication with your love partner and appreciate their feelings.
Remedy: Offer water to the Shivling daily and recite Rudrashtakam.
Pisces natives will need to avoid laziness and ego throughout the week. While doing any work, do not let your ego come in the way and if you need help from someone younger than you to complete it, do not hesitate at all. At the beginning of the week, there may be changes in the work of salaried people. During this time, you may face some difficulties related to work, but by the latter half you will eventually succeed in finding a solution to them. In such a situation, do not lose your temper in any situation and work wisely. This week, working together with relatives and friends will be beneficial.
Pisces natives will need to put their energy in the right direction this week. People involved in business will need to introspect about their business this week. Before making any big deal, do not forget to take the advice of your well-wishers. To maintain better relationships, adopt positive behaviour with family members. Avoid haste in love relationships. To make married life happy, appreciate the feelings of your spouse.
Remedy: Apply turmeric tilak and perform puja and recite Narayan Kavach.