scriptWeekly Horoscope for Aries, Taurus and Gemini | Weekly Horoscope (May 25-31) | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope for Aries, Taurus and Gemini

The new week starting Sunday is auspicious for Taurus. Find out the fortunes of others from Aries to Gemini from Jaipur astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas’s weekly horoscope.

May 24, 2025 / 10:29 am

Patrika Desk

Weekly Horoscope: If your zodiac sign is Aries, Taurus, or Gemini, and you want to know what the next 7 days hold for you, read this weekly horoscope prediction for Aries, Taurus, and Gemini.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: According to the Aries weekly horoscope from 25th to 31st May, this week may be somewhat challenging. You will need to manage your time, energy, and finances effectively.
At the beginning of the week, a short or long-distance trip related to work is possible. If the trip yields less than expected results, you may feel somewhat disheartened. During this time, employed individuals may experience a heavy workload.
This period may be particularly difficult for working women. Financial problems at home will be a source of worry. In the middle of the week, you may have to unexpectedly spend a large sum of money on home repairs, etc. A friend or influential person will help resolve problems related to livelihood.

Family Life

The latter half of the week may be somewhat more relaxing compared to the first half. During this time, you will have the opportunity to participate in religious and auspicious events. You will receive pleasant news from your children. This week is entirely favourable for love relationships. Your love partner will be very helpful during challenging times. Mutual trust and intimacy will grow in your love relationship. Marital life will remain happy.
Aries Health Horoscope: At the beginning of the week, you may be troubled by seasonal illnesses or suffer physically or mentally from injuries. Do not ignore any recurring illness during this time, otherwise, you may have to visit the hospital. In the middle of the week, you will be worried about the health of an elderly person at home. Recite the Shiv Rudrashtakam.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: According to the Taurus weekly horoscope, the last week of May holds auspiciousness and good fortune for Taurus natives. From the beginning of the week, you will see yourself receiving auspicious results. Favourable conditions will prevail in your career and business.
This week, unemployed people will find employment, while employed people may have their desires fulfilled regarding transfers or promotions to their desired positions. You will receive appreciation from superiors for your work. You will be pleased with the expected progress in your work.
If you are involved in business, you will see significant profits this week. In the middle of the week, you will see rapid solutions to business-related problems. If you are thinking of doing business abroad or are already involved in such a business, you may get a big deal this week. A foreign trip in this regard will yield auspicious results.
This time is extremely auspicious for those associated with power and government. During this time, they may receive a high position or honour. There will be opportunities to benefit from a government decision.

Family Life

According to the Taurus weekly horoscope for family life, at the end of the week, you will suddenly have the opportunity to meet loved ones.
This week is favourable for love affairs. If you are thinking of expressing your love to someone, you may succeed. Existing love relationships will deepen. Happiness will prevail in married life. You will have opportunities to spend happy moments with your spouse.
Health Horoscope: Health will be normal. Recite the Shrisukta.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: According to the Gemini weekly horoscope from May 25th to May 31st, the new week will be mixed for Gemini natives. Whether it’s your career or business, this entire week will see ups and downs. In the middle of the week, there will be opportunities for short or long-distance travel related to work.
Those involved in business will receive the desired profit. During this time, your opponents in the workplace will be active, but you will be able to prove your superiority by cleverly thwarting all their plans. The end of the week may be a little difficult for working women. During this time, they may face some difficulties in balancing their work and family life.

Family Life

At the beginning of the week, you may have to run around a bit more to resolve family problems. During this time, you may feel a little disheartened by the lack of expected support from your parents.
During this time, a dispute related to land and buildings will be resolved through the mediation of an influential person. If you have a dispute in court, the opposing party may offer a settlement.
During this time, a major problem related to your child may also become a major cause of concern. This week is favourable from the perspective of relationships. You will maintain loving relationships with your relatives. You will have opportunities to spend happy moments with your beloved family members. Marital life will remain happy. Favourable conditions will prevail in love affairs.
Health Horoscope: At the end of the week, Geminis will need to take special care of their health. During this time, you may be troubled by seasonal illnesses or injuries. Donate cosmetics to eunuchs on Wednesday.

