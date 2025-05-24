Weekly Horoscope for Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius

Libra Career and Financial Life: According to the Libra weekly horoscope from 25 May to 31 May 2025, this week you should avoid actions where short-term gains lead to long-term losses. Business owners should avoid risky investments and exercise extreme caution during transactions.

Libra individuals should avoid violating rules and regulations this week; otherwise, they may face financial penalties and loss of reputation. Manage your finances from the beginning of the week and avoid unnecessary spending, or your budget may be disrupted.

For salaried individuals, the middle of the month may be slightly unfavourable. During this time, you may have to work harder for smaller tasks. If you are considering a career or business change, you should wait for the right time, as this is not suitable for anything new or changes. This week, students preparing for exams or competitions may find their minds wandering from their studies.

Family Life According to the Libra weekly horoscope for family life from 25 May to 31 May 2025, the latter part of the week will be unfavourable regarding relationships. During this time, disagreements with your love partner may arise. Disputes in your love life will cause some restlessness.

During this time, use communication to improve relationships and be completely honest with your partner. Libra natives should be humble towards their partner to improve their love life. Health Horoscope: Bone-related diseases can cause physical and mental distress. Be careful while driving and do not ignore any physical pain. Get timely treatment. Recite the Shiv Mahimna Stotra.

Scorpio Career and Financial Life: According to the Scorpio weekly horoscope from 25 May to 31 May 2025, Scorpios may find good opportunities to advance in life this week. This week, salaried individuals will receive full support from their seniors and juniors. If you plan and complete your work on time this week, you may achieve more than expected success.

Since you will receive good fortune at every step this week, and your work will be completed ahead of schedule, your enthusiasm and courage will increase. You will receive good news in government and legal matters. This week, you may achieve great success in matters related to the government. It is possible to receive funds stuck in government schemes.

Towards the end of the week, you will receive good news related to business. During this time, you will feel that you are receiving the expected support of fate. Business expansion plans will take shape. Your reputation in the market will increase.

Family Life In the middle of the week, you will have the opportunity to participate in a celebratory event or function. During this time, you will meet old friends after a long time. This week, young people will spend most of their time enjoying themselves.

This week will be harmonious regarding relationships. Relationships with siblings will remain good this week. A picnic or party with friends may be planned in the middle of the week. Compatibility will remain in love affairs.

A good bond will be seen with your love partner. Family members may accept your relationship and seal it with marriage. Marital life will remain happy. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Sagittarius Career and Financial Life: According to the Sagittarius weekly horoscope from 25 May to 31 May 2025, Sagittarius individuals will need extra effort and hard work to complete their planned tasks this week. Victory lies beyond fear. If you keep this mantra in mind and make consistent efforts in the right direction, you will surely succeed in your work.

Importantly, your well-wishers will also play a supportive role in your efforts. As a result, all the difficulties you face in your work will be easily overcome. Some sudden problems in the middle of the week may hinder your progress, affecting your work. If things don’t go as planned, you may feel a little disheartened, but this won’t last long, and things will start to improve again by the end of the week.

From a career and business perspective, the latter half of the week will be better than the first half. During this time, you may achieve a major business success or receive related good news. Long-distance travel may be on the cards during this time.

Family Life You may also have the good fortune to go on a pilgrimage with your family. You may have the opportunity to participate in auspicious and religious functions. This week, Sagittarius will receive the blessings of their gurus.

Compatibility will remain in love affairs. Closeness with your love partner will increase, and you will have opportunities to spend happy moments together. Married people may receive special support from their in-laws. Marital life will remain happy. Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra.