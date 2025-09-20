Weekly Horoscope (September 21st-27th, 2025): for Aries to Virgo

Career and Business: This week will be entirely cool for salaried individuals. Your work will be praised in the workplace. You may receive a special position or a major responsibility. In the middle of the week, your closeness to people associated with the government will increase. During this time, those in business will get an opportunity to establish new partnerships. If you have been planning to buy or sell land and property for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled this week. The latter half of the week will be extremely auspicious for you from a business perspective. Your daily income will increase during this time.