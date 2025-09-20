Weekly Horoscope (September 21st-27th, 2025): for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope 21st – 27th September 2025: The weekly horoscope (21-27 September 2025) indicates that the effects of the planets and constellations during the year's final solar eclipse on 21 September 2025 will be felt differently across career, finances, relationships, and health. Aries and Taurus will need to be cautious, Gemini will experience progress, Cancer will reap rewards commensurate with their efforts, Leo will face initial challenges, and Virgo will face a test of patience. Mixed results are expected in relationships and health. Learn about the weekly horoscope for Aries to Virgo from astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas.
Career and Business: This week indicates that those under the Aries sign should proceed cautiously. This week, you must avoid any carelessness in your career and business, otherwise you may face both loss and humiliation. At the beginning of the week, salaried individuals may suddenly face an increased workload. If you have a target-oriented job, there will be significant pressure to meet your targets. During this time, those in business may have to make significant changes to their operations.
Career: The latter half of the week may present more challenges than the first. However, the positive aspect is that your well-wishers will be ready to help you during such times. Students preparing for exams or competitions may find their minds wandering from their studies this week. Aries natives will need to pay special attention to their diet and routine this week. Drive carefully and handle financial transactions with caution and prudence.
Love Life: This week will be mixed in terms of relationships. In the latter half of the week, there may be a disagreement with an elder in the family. To maintain better relationships, it will be necessary to ignore things this week instead of linking everything to your self-respect. Avoid impulsiveness in love relationships. Appreciate your partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.
Career and Business: This week will be mixed for Taurus natives. This week you may see ups and downs in your career and business. At the beginning of the week, you may have to make unplanned changes to your plans. During this time, you will experience stress not only related to work and business but also concerning domestic issues. To get things back on track, you will need to change not only your habits but also your mindset.
To achieve desired success, you will need to prioritize your tasks. In the middle of the week, you may have to run around a lot due to disputes related to land and property. During this time, you should avoid experimenting in your livelihood, otherwise you may suffer significant losses. Taurus natives should try to get along with people both at home and outside this week.
In the latter half of the week, some sudden large expenses may disrupt your budget. During this time, you may also have to suddenly embark on a long or short journey. Take great care of your health and belongings during travel.
Love Life: To improve relationships, appreciate the feelings of your loved ones and maintain communication with them. If there is any misunderstanding in a love relationship, resolve it through communication. To make married life happy, avoid reacting to minor issues. Carefully untangle the tangled threads of relationships and choose your words carefully during conversations. Be very cautious about seasonal illnesses.
Remedy: Worship the Shiva lingam and recite the Chalisa.
This week will be extremely auspicious for Gemini natives. This week, your planned work will appear to be completed on time. Progress will be made on stalled tasks. This week, you will be striving to advance both your career and business. Importantly, you will also receive good opportunities in this direction. In the first half of the week, tasks that seemed impossible will be completed with the help of friends and well-wishers.
Career and Business: This week will be entirely cool for salaried individuals. Your work will be praised in the workplace. You may receive a special position or a major responsibility. In the middle of the week, your closeness to people associated with the government will increase. During this time, those in business will get an opportunity to establish new partnerships. If you have been planning to buy or sell land and property for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled this week. The latter half of the week will be extremely auspicious for you from a business perspective. Your daily income will increase during this time.
Love Life: This week will be auspicious for you in terms of relationships. If you have been single for a long time and were looking for true love, your wish may be fulfilled this week. In other words, the person you desire may enter your life, or your relationship may progress with a suitable person. Existing love relationships will strengthen, and sweetness will prevail throughout the week. Married life will remain happy. If you ignore minor problems, your health will also remain normal.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week will be somewhat volatile for Cancer natives. This week, you will often feel that you are receiving less reward for your efforts or hard work. You will also be somewhat dissatisfied with the support and cooperation of your loved ones this week.
Career-Business: At the beginning of the week, you may have to go on a long journey related to your career or business. The journey will be tiring and less fruitful than expected. This will make you feel a little disheartened. In the middle of the week, you will need to be extremely cautious about seasonal illnesses. During this time, take care of your routine and diet, and do not ignore any physical problems, otherwise you may have to visit the hospital.
If you are preparing for an exam or competition, you will have to work tirelessly and strive for the desired results. Salaried individuals will need to be wary of their rivals in the latter half of the week. During this time, they may try to obstruct your work. Those in business may face a recession in the market during this time.
Love Life: During this challenging and volatile time, you will learn to differentiate between your own and others. If you want to turn your love relationship into marriage, you will succeed in getting the blessings of your family with the help of friends. The health of your spouse may become a concern for you.
Remedy: Recite the Shiva Rudrashtakam.
Although the beginning of this week may be somewhat volatile for Leo natives, things will return to normal by the latter half. Therefore, if Leo natives do not achieve the desired success in any task this week, it is advisable to continue striving in that direction instead of getting discouraged.
Career or Business: In the first half of the week, you will be very busy with your career and business. During this time, some large expenses may suddenly arise, for which you may have to borrow money. During this time, you may have to run around a lot for work.
In the middle of the week, you will try to correct past mistakes in your career or business, and importantly, you will see positive results in the latter half of the week. During this time, with the help of a particular person, you may be able to find a solution to a problem related to your personal life. Those preparing for exams or competitions may receive much-awaited good news in the latter half of the week.
Love Life: To improve relationships, do not try to impose your views on others. In the middle of the week, you may have a disagreement with a family member, which will cause you to maintain a distance from some people. Love relationships will remain normal. Your love partner will be your support in difficult times. Happiness will prevail in married life. This week will be somewhat gentle in terms of health. Therefore, take full care of your diet and routine.
Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.
Career-Business: Virgo natives will be surrounded by problems related to career, business, and personal life this week. You will have to face them with great understanding and patience. At the beginning of the week, obstacles will appear in your work. Cooperation and support from seniors and juniors in the workplace will be barely available. During this time, your opponents will not allow any new initiative to succeed. Virgo natives should avoid making any major decisions impulsively or in a fit of anger in the first half of the week.
Virgo natives must avoid making mistakes that could stain their reputation. If you were striving for higher education, you will have to wait a little longer for good news related to it. The latter half of the week will be somewhat difficult for salaried individuals. During this time, they may be transferred unexpectedly or assigned unwanted work. During this time, you will lack resources, but you will still have high ambitions.
Love Life: During this time, do not make promises that will be difficult to keep in the future. There is a difference between love and attraction; Virgo natives must understand this well. To strengthen existing love relationships, proceed cautiously and avoid unnecessary displays of affection.
Remedy: Recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha.