Weekly Horoscope, September 28 to October 4, 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope 28 September to 4 October 2025: This week brings new colours for every zodiac sign. While some will achieve progress and appreciation in their professional lives, others may have to contend with adversaries. While harmony will be needed in family and relationships, close attention must also be paid to health and expenses. In love and married life, distance will decrease in some areas and closeness will increase in others. Overall, this is a time for making thoughtful decisions and moving forward with patience. Know the weekly horoscope from 28 September – 4 October 2025 from Pandit Dr. Anish Vyas.
For Aries natives, this week is expected to be mixed in its results. Therefore, it would be advisable for these natives to manage things from the beginning to avoid financial and mental distress. This week, you may have to run around more to complete small tasks. Obstacles may arise in planned endeavours.
At the beginning of the week, a problem related to your child could become a major cause of your worry. If you are employed, you need to be very cautious of your rivals at the workplace, as they might conspire to obstruct your work or humiliate you. This week, you will feel disheartened due to not receiving the desired cooperation and support from your seniors and well-wishers at work.
Relationships: From a relationship perspective, this week will be mixed. At the beginning of the week, there is a possibility of a dispute with siblings over some matter. However, with the help of an elder family member, your mutual relationships will get back on track by the latter half of the week.
Love Life: This week, Aries natives will have excessive expectations from their life partners. Also, your mind will be a little disheartened due to difficulties in romantic relationships. This week, you may face challenges in meeting your love partner.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
Compared to the hard work and effort put in by Taurus natives, they may receive somewhat less fruit. You may also have to run around more to complete your planned tasks. At the beginning of the week, there is a possibility of discord with family members regarding ancestral property. During this time, you will feel disheartened due to not receiving adequate support from elders in the family. Those striving for higher education, careers abroad, and business may have to wait a little longer for desired success.
If you are involved in business, you will need to exercise extreme caution this week while dealing with money or making investments. Avoid investing money in a state of confusion this week and keep an eye on your expenses, otherwise, you may be forced to borrow money in the end.
Be polite when interacting with others, whether at home or outside, and express your thoughts clearly to people.
Love Life: This week, Taurus natives will need to pay special attention to their relationships and health. Take out some time from your work for your health and relationships, and take good care of your diet. Be cautious of seasonal illnesses in the latter half of the week.
Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa.
Although this week may be a bit hectic for Gemini natives, you will achieve more success and profit in your endeavours than expected. However, amidst the hustle and bustle, you will need to pay some attention to your health. For employed individuals, the beginning of the week may involve a long or short-distance journey. During this time, you might suddenly face an excessive workload. However, with the help of your colleagues and well-wishers, you will manage to complete it on time.
This week, your boss will be pleased with your work. There are prospects for an increase in position and prestige. The decisions you make will be appreciated not only at the workplace but also among your family members. If you are involved in business, you may try to expand your business in the latter half of this week. However, do not forget to seek advice from your well-wishers before taking any major step related to your business.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you. Sweetness will prevail in your personal relationships. Auspicious events will take place in the family. Romantic relationships will deepen. You will spend happy times with your love partner. Married life will remain blissful.
Remedy: Offer Durva grass to Lord Shri Ganesh daily and recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha.
This week, Cancer natives will need to focus on their goals rather than engaging in arguments with people. If you are employed, instead of falling into the traps of rivals at the workplace, you should try to complete your work efficiently and on time. This week, do not try to delegate your work to others, otherwise, even a well-planned task might go awry.
If Cancer natives have been troubled by a problem for some time, their mind might be more worried about it this week. The good news is that your well-wishers will be very helpful in finding a solution. In the middle of the week, you may have to undertake a sudden long or short-distance journey. Take good care of your health and belongings during the journey.
Love Life: Keep in mind that keeping the mind healthy is as important as keeping the body healthy. For this, make sure to take out time for meditation and yoga daily. If there is any tension with friends or your love partner, try to resolve misunderstandings and respect the feelings of others. To make married life blissful, try to understand each other with an open mind.
Remedy: Recite Shiva Mahimna Stotram.
The time is completely favourable for Leo natives, but this week you should avoid doing anything in over-enthusiasm that could reduce your profit margin. This week, your mind will be deeply engaged in religious and social activities. In the first half of the week, you may get opportunities to participate in such events. During this time, you will spend happy moments with your loved ones and well-wishers.
This entire week is favourable for employed individuals. This week, you will accomplish your tasks with full dedication, and you will receive the full reward for your hard work and effort. This week, you may receive new direction in your work from a specific person. Employed individuals will earn praise from their superiors by delivering better output.
This week holds special success and profit for those working in journalism, networking, and marketing. From a business perspective, this week is also completely favourable for you. You will be successful in fully capitalizing on the market upturn.
Love Life: Love and harmony will prevail among family members. Love and married life will remain excellent.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week will be a bit of a mixed bag for Virgo natives. This week, disputes related to land, property, or ancestral property may arise. There might be disagreements with relatives in this regard, but you will need to act with a lot of patience and discretion to prevent it from escalating into a rift.
The beginning of the week will be a bit tiring for employed individuals. During this time, while you may face an additional workload, poor health will be another major cause of your concern. This week, you may experience physical discomfort due to the recurrence of an old ailment or a seasonal illness. Those involved in business will need to be cautious while dealing with money. Businessmen may face difficulties in recovering stuck funds from the market.
Virgo natives will need to pay special attention to their daily routine and diet throughout this week. In the middle of the week, you may suddenly have to spend more than usual from your pocket for home repairs or other necessities. In the latter half of the week, your mother's health will be a cause for concern.
Love Life: Avoid impulsiveness in romantic affairs and respect your love partner's feelings. To make married life blissful, make sure to set aside some time for your spouse from your busy schedule.
Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.