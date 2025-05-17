Weekly Horoscope For Capricorn to Pisces

During this time, Jupiter and the Sun will be in Taurus, Saturn in Pisces, Mars in Cancer, and Venus in Pisces. A Malavya Raj Yoga is forming in Pisces, and a Budhaditya Yoga will also form in the middle of the week. Let’s learn from Jaipur astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas what your future will be like for the weekly horoscope from Capricorn to Pisces.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Forecast Career and Financial Life: The new week will be quite turbulent for Capricorn people. This week, Capricorn natives should avoid rushing into any work. If you are a businessman, handle financial transactions with utmost caution. At the beginning of the week, there will be profit in business, but expenses will be higher than the profit. In the first half of the week, you will be extremely busy with work.

During this time, you may have to run around a lot to complete even small tasks. You may feel restless this week if some tasks are not completed on time as per your wishes.

This week, salaried individuals will need to be very careful of their opponents in their workplace. Secret enemies may conspire to spoil your work. Family Life There is a possibility of a disagreement with a family member in the middle of the week. During this time, your mind will be sad due to the lack of expected cooperation and support from parents. You may have to compromise on a few things this week to maintain better relationships. There may be difficulties in reconciliation with your love partner. On Saturday, light a lamp of mustard oil under a peepal tree.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Forecast Career and Financial Life: This week from 18th to 24th May will be mixed for Aquarius natives. The beginning of the week will be in your favour. During this time, you will have favourable conditions in your work. You may have to travel long or short distances because of your livelihood.

You will spend more money on things related to comfort and convenience. You may get the pleasure of land, building, and vehicles. Salaried people may have to shoulder some unwanted responsibilities along with a promotion.

Working women may face some difficulties in balancing home and work. Those who are striving for their career and business abroad may have to wait a little longer to achieve the desired success in this direction. Don’t forget to take the advice of your well-wishers when planning to expand your business.

Family Life This week will be normal from the point of view of relationships. Your relationship with family and relatives will remain normal. To maintain a better love life, you should avoid ignoring your partner’s feelings. Married life will be happy. You will get full support from your spouse when making a big decision. Worship Lord Shiva.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Forecast Career and Financial Life: This week is going to be auspicious for Pisces natives. This week, you will have favourable conditions in your career and business. If you are unemployed, you may get the desired job.

The first half of the week will be much more auspicious and profitable than the latter half. Therefore, you should try to make decisions related to your career and business during this time. Salaried people will have the possibility of profit if they work in coordination with their juniors and seniors in the workplace.

In the latter half of the week, the natives of this sign will need to act wisely instead of getting carried away by emotions. If you make business decisions wisely during this time, you may get more profit than expected.

Family Life From the point of view of relationships, the whole week is in favour of Pisces people. Throughout the week, you will receive cooperation and affection from your loved ones. Love relationships will be strong. Good coordination will be maintained with the love partner. Married life will be happy.

Health Horoscope: The latter half of the week may be a little unfavourable from a health perspective. During this time, you may become a victim of seasonal diseases. Donate jaggery and chickpeas to a priest on Thursday.