Weekly Tarot Horoscope (10-16 August 2025) for Libra to Pisces

According to the weekly Tarot horoscope, this week brings a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for all zodiac signs. Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces are in for a highly positive week. Libra natives will achieve success through their creativity and influence, while Scorpios will benefit from partnerships and see opportunities for career advancement. Pisces will experience a strengthening of their financial situation and forge new beneficial relationships. Conversely, Sagittarius and Capricorn are advised to exercise caution. Sagittarius should be vigilant during travel and avoid rushing into relationships. Capricorns should focus on practical goals rather than getting overly emotional. Aquarius will experience a week of knowledge and success, with business prosperity and the completion of stalled projects. They are advised to let go of old habits and move forward. According to Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this week shows auspicious signs for many zodiac signs, while others need to remain cautious.
Tarot card readings indicate that Libras will experience a peak in their charisma and creative tendencies this week. Students will see an increase in their interest in studies. Love relationships will strengthen. Opportunities for profit and advancement in business will also arise. You will be moving towards victory.
Tarot card readings suggest that this week will be quite favourable for Scorpios. Any work undertaken in partnership will yield positive results. Those employed will find new avenues for career advancement. Your current endeavours and connections will bring significant benefits in the future. Exercise some caution regarding your partner's health this week; they may need your support.
Tarot card readings indicate that Sagittarians should make adequate arrangements for home security before undertaking any travel this week. Disputes within the family are possible. Those in relationships should avoid rushing into declarations of love. What you perceive as love might simply be attraction. Financially, you will be content with your situation this week.
Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorns need to focus on practical and prestigious goals this week. Avoid becoming overly emotional. The middle of the week will be romantic and loving. Sunday will be a busy day, filled with family matters, security concerns, and anxieties.
Tarot card readings indicate that this week will be gentle and insightful for Aquarians. New successes and advancements will be seen in business. Stalled projects will be completed. Let go of old things and habits. Senior officials may test your skills and abilities.
Tarot card readings suggest that the coming week will bring new joys for Pisceans. Your financial situation will strengthen. The time is favourable for making new purchases. New beneficial relationships will also form this week. Work at a comfortable pace.