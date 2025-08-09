Weekly Tarot Horoscope (10-16 August 2025) for Libra to Pisces

According to the weekly Tarot horoscope, this week brings a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for all zodiac signs. Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces are in for a highly positive week. Libra natives will achieve success through their creativity and influence, while Scorpios will benefit from partnerships and see opportunities for career advancement. Pisces will experience a strengthening of their financial situation and forge new beneficial relationships. Conversely, Sagittarius and Capricorn are advised to exercise caution. Sagittarius should be vigilant during travel and avoid rushing into relationships. Capricorns should focus on practical goals rather than getting overly emotional. Aquarius will experience a week of knowledge and success, with business prosperity and the completion of stalled projects. They are advised to let go of old habits and move forward. According to Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this week shows auspicious signs for many zodiac signs, while others need to remain cautious.