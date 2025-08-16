Weekly Tarot Horoscope: 17-23 August 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 17 to 23 August 2025: Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma tells you what this week has in store. Will you get a big opportunity this week? Or might you face some challenges? This week, Libras will succeed in creative endeavors and advance in their careers. Scorpios may have disagreements with their spouse or partner. Sagittarians will find new opportunities in the workplace. Aquarians will be busy with new projects, and their financial situation will remain stable. This week will be very beneficial for Pisces. Let's know the tarot horoscope for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces this week.
Tarot cards indicate that this week, Libra people will receive special attention in the creative field. You will feel quite relaxed and satisfied with your progress in your work. Your time will be spent with family and friends in a cheerful atmosphere, which will fill you with new energy and enthusiasm.
According to Tarot cards, Scorpio natives will be prone to anger this week. Not only that, you may feel somewhat depressed this week. This week is not particularly special for you. It is advised that you watch your expenses and avoid extravagance. At this time, you may have a disagreement with your life partner or business partner over something. Try to be more practical in your outlook on life.
For Sagittarius natives, Tarot cards indicate that a colleague of the opposite sex may attract you at the workplace. New career opportunities will bring success. However, it is necessary to be cautious about health as your health may be a little weak during this time. Also, proceed cautiously in financial matters. Observing a fast on Thursday will give you mental peace and positive energy.
According to Tarot cards, the personality of Capricorn natives will appear somewhat weak this week. For now, try to establish good relationships with people. Some problems may arise at this time. Difficulties will arise due to a weak position of influence in resolving issues. Therefore, instead of resorting to shortcuts, walk the safe path.
Tarot cards show that this week, Aquarius natives will be engrossed in new tasks and will remain busy. The financial situation is likely to remain normal. There may be slight concerns about a relative or your health. This time will be favourable for those involved in politics. On the other hand, extra effort will have to be made to achieve success in studies.
According to Tarot cards, this week is going to be a beneficial week for Pisces natives. Many good opportunities await you this week. You may also gain some special benefits in the workplace, and there is also a possibility of getting some new opportunities.