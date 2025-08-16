Weekly Tarot Horoscope: 17-23 August 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 17 to 23 August 2025: Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma tells you what this week has in store. Will you get a big opportunity this week? Or might you face some challenges? This week, Libras will succeed in creative endeavors and advance in their careers. Scorpios may have disagreements with their spouse or partner. Sagittarians will find new opportunities in the workplace. Aquarians will be busy with new projects, and their financial situation will remain stable. This week will be very beneficial for Pisces. Let's know the tarot horoscope for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces this week.