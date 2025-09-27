Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 28 September to 4 October 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Know special signs for career, family, and success for zodiac signs, Libra to Pisces.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Weekly Horoscope (Image: AI)

Tarot cards indicate that this week is bringing success and positive changes for many zodiac signs, including Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius. While it is a time for Capricorn and Aquarius to reach new heights in their careers, Libra individuals will enjoy their time with family, free from stress. Scorpio has auspicious yoga for investment and travel. However, Sagittarius needs to avoid risks and exercise caution, while Pisces will achieve great success in competitions. Find out how special this week will be for you according to Tarot!

Libra Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will prove to be excellent for people of the Libra zodiac sign. If you have been feeling any kind of pressure, your stress will significantly reduce this week. Your time will be spent in a cheerful atmosphere with your family and friends. This week, you will experience new energy and enthusiasm.

Scorpio Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that for people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, this week holds possibilities for business and religious travel. This week is going to be very good for investments. Investing this week will prove to be very beneficial for you. Additionally, there is a possibility of some special gains and new opportunities in your workplace this week.

Sagittarius Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign will need to exercise a little caution this week. If you have to travel this week, remember to pray to your deity first. Also, do not pay attention to speculation or engage in risky activities. Obstacles that were hindering your work will be removed on Monday, and the results will be in your favour.

Capricorn Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will open new avenues for career advancement for employed individuals of the Capricorn zodiac sign. This week, you will make contact with people who will work hard to help you progress in your career. Your current actions and the connections you are making will prove beneficial for you in the future. You are advised to take care of your partner's health for now, as they may need you.

Aquarius Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Aquarius zodiac sign are likely to receive career advancement this week. If there were any obstacles in the marriage of your children or siblings, they will be removed this week. The time will be very favourable for students, and they will perform well. You will succeed in achieving a new milestone in your career. You will be successful in realising a big dream this week.

Pisces Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that people of the Pisces zodiac sign will achieve success in competitions this week due to the Budhaditya Rajyoga. Additionally, your interest in literature and music will be beneficial. You can make new beginnings in matters related to property, home, and family. It may take a little more time for stalled tasks to be completed. This week, you will have to get more work done by others.

