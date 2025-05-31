scriptWeekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

According to tarot reader Neetika Sharma, the first week of June will be filled with financial gains and new opportunities for some zodiac signs, while others will need to focus on their health and relationships.

May 31, 2025 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Weekly Horoscope Tarot 1 to 7 June 2025: According to Tarot cards, the first week of June brings financial gains and new opportunities for some zodiac signs, while others need to exercise caution and focus on relationships. This week, while Aries can expect significant financial gains and Leos may find promising job opportunities, Taurus individuals should be mindful of potential health issues. (Weekly Tarot Card Reading 1 to 7 June).
Geminis will focus on understanding their partner’s feelings, while Cancers will be active in social work and receive support from business associates, although their love life might experience some distance. For Virgos, this week will be full of influence, charisma, and creativity, with a harmonious family life. Learn from Tarot reader Neetika Sharma how this first week of June will unfold. (Weekly Tarot Card Reading 1 to 7 June)

Aries Tarot Weekly Horoscope

According to Tarot card readings, the first week of June will be favourable for Aries. This week will bring significant financial gains. However, you may not be fully focused on your goals. You will receive support from your spouse. Family life will be harmonious.

Taurus Tarot Weekly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that Taurus individuals need to proceed with caution this week. You may experience significant health problems. It is advisable to avoid eating outside food. Marital life will be a mixed bag. Students need to work extremely hard.

Gemini Tarot Weekly Horoscope

Tarot card readings indicate that Geminis need to understand their partner’s feelings. Spend as much time as possible with them and try to understand their emotions. It is also advisable to avoid unnecessary arguments. Avoid quarrelling at home. Stress may arise due to various issues. Students will see an increase in their interest in studies.

Cancer Tarot Weekly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers will actively participate in social work during the first week of June. Furthermore, you will receive full cooperation from businesspeople. You will gain respect from friends. However, the week does not appear favourable for your love life. Some distance will develop in your romantic relationships. There is no need to bring these matters to a decisive point; a lack of self-confidence will persist.

Leo Tarot Weekly Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that the first week of June will be somewhat challenging for Leos. Your health will be poor this week. This is a testing time, so you need to be cautious. Furthermore, your work plans may not go as expected. Nevertheless, those seeking employment will find good opportunities.

Virgo Tarot Weekly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that for Virgos, this week your influence, charisma, and creativity will be at their peak. Also, your family life will be quite harmonious this week. You will receive ample support from your spouse, children, and the rest of your family; peace and harmony will prevail at home.
