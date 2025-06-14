scriptWeekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo

Find out your future from Ajmer’s tarot card reader’s weekly tarot horoscope, covering Aries to Virgo.

Jun 14, 2025 / 10:38 am

Patrika Desk

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: This week’s tarot horoscope predicts the financial situation, family life, and health of individuals born under the zodiac signs of Aries to Virgo.

Aries Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries individuals may reap the rewards of their hard work this week. This is a time to enhance your social standing, which will further motivate you. This week you will find yourself dedicated to your work, and your image in society will improve. You will make decisions with confidence. However, avoid haste in any situation.

Taurus Weekly Tarot Horoscope

For Taurus individuals, this week presents opportunities for profit from property and land deals. There will be opportunities for advancement in business or employment, which can prove beneficial. The financial situation will improve, and the positive impact of your efforts will be visible. There will also be a peaceful atmosphere in the family. You will focus your attention on work, and some positive changes will be seen.

Gemini Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Gemini individuals need to work with a little more caution this week. There may be some obstacles in the workplace, but these will be overcome by the middle of the week. Use discretion in your decisions and avoid any speculation. Some opportunities may arise that could be beneficial, but you will have to take advantage of them at the right time.

Cancer Weekly Tarot Horoscope

For Cancer individuals, some friction and tension may arise in the workplace. The situation is likely to improve in family and domestic matters. You will receive cooperation from colleagues in the workplace, but be careful not to get overly involved with anyone. There may be some pleasant changes at home. Support from friends and family is likely, which will boost your confidence.

Leo Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Leo individuals will be appreciated for their hard work this week. However, during this time, enemies may try to create some obstacles. The improvement in the financial situation is unlikely, but you can succeed in changing the situation through your hard work.
Exercise some caution regarding health, as minor problems may arise. At this time, you need to work in a planned manner regarding your financial situation. Avoid haste in any work.

Virgo Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Virgo natives will progress on the path to success this week. New work or new contacts can be beneficial, which will enhance your work skills. Your identity in the workplace will be strengthened, and you will receive help from colleagues.
This time will be full of achievements for you. The situation in financial matters will be strong, and you will be able to achieve your goals. A new opportunity will give you a chance to prove your abilities.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Libra to Pisces - image

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo - image

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th - image

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2025

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 14 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 14 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Venus Transit June 2025: Effect on All Zodiac Signs - image

Venus Transit June 2025: Effect on All Zodiac Signs

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025

Libra Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025 - image

Libra Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025

Today’s Horoscope, 12 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Horoscope, 12 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Aquarius Horoscope for 11 June 2025 - image

Aquarius Horoscope for 11 June 2025

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat

World

Israel Strikes Iranian Nuclear Site, Iran Issues Global Threat

in 3 hours

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

in 4 hours

Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

Health

Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

in 3 hours

Cricket History Made: 743 Runs Scored in Record-Breaking ODI Chase

Cricket News

Cricket History Made: 743 Runs Scored in Record-Breaking ODI Chase

in 3 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo

in 5 hours

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th

in 5 hours

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2025

in 4 hours

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 14 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 14 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.