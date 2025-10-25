Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (Image: AI)
Weekly Tarot Reading 26 October To 1 November 2025: This week, from October 26 to November 1, 2025, is special as Mars will change its zodiac sign during this period, and auspicious yogas like Mahalakshmi Yoga, Hans Raj Yoga, and Vipreet Raj Yoga will be formed. The impact of this celestial change will be seen differently on all zodiac signs. For some zodiac signs, this week indicates fortune enhancement, career progress, and financial gains, while some will need to proceed with caution and patience. Let's find out the weekly tarot horoscopes for all 6 zodiac signs from Aries to Virgo from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Neetika Sharma, and which zodiac sign will be the luckiest this week.
According to the tarot cards, the week will be very favourable for you. This week will prove to be no less than a blessing for employed individuals. This week, you will feel as if divine grace is upon you. New avenues for career advancement will open up. The connections you make this week will prove beneficial for you in the future. You are advised to take special care of your health. You might need it this week.
Tarot card calculations indicate that people with Taurus zodiac sign might discuss making some changes at home this week. This week will prove to be no less than a boon for you. There are possibilities of gaining profit through property. However, you may face mental distress due to a relative. But, parents will hear pleasant news from their children.
Tarot card calculations suggest that you need to be a little cautious about your financial situation this week. You need to use your money wisely this week. You have the ability to make your dreams come true, and career advancement is possible this time. For unmarried individuals of this zodiac sign, new opportunities for marriage will arise. The time will be good for students. They will perform much better this week than before.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will be a bit troublesome. In fact, you will face some difficulties in coordinating with your colleagues this week. You might face disappointment in some special work towards the end of the week, i.e., on Sunday. However, your experiences at the beginning of the week will be very good for you. You will gain a lot of important information based on your experiences.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be very good for your love life. During this time, a person of the opposite sex might attract you. You are advised to try to forget your past and live in the present. You will find success in new opportunities in the workplace. Students may not be able to dedicate their full attention to studies, and there will be tension in romantic relationships as well.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will bring you the fruits of your hard work. This week, your focus will be on practical and prestigious goals. You might become a little emotional regarding your relationships. However, you need to control your emotions a bit. The middle part of the week will be very wonderful for your love life. This week will be romantic and full of love.
