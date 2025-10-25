Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

This week, with Mars changing signs and the formation of Mahalakshmi Yoga, several auspicious conjunctions are occurring. Find out what the tarot cards are indicating for all zodiac signs from Aries to Virgo.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Weekly Horoscope (Image: AI)

Weekly Tarot Reading 26 October To 1 November 2025: This week, from October 26 to November 1, 2025, is special as Mars will change its zodiac sign during this period, and auspicious yogas like Mahalakshmi Yoga, Hans Raj Yoga, and Vipreet Raj Yoga will be formed. The impact of this celestial change will be seen differently on all zodiac signs. For some zodiac signs, this week indicates fortune enhancement, career progress, and financial gains, while some will need to proceed with caution and patience. Let's find out the weekly tarot horoscopes for all 6 zodiac signs from Aries to Virgo from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Neetika Sharma, and which zodiac sign will be the luckiest this week.

Aries Weekly Tarot Card Readings

According to the tarot cards, the week will be very favourable for you. This week will prove to be no less than a blessing for employed individuals. This week, you will feel as if divine grace is upon you. New avenues for career advancement will open up. The connections you make this week will prove beneficial for you in the future. You are advised to take special care of your health. You might need it this week.

Taurus Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations indicate that people with Taurus zodiac sign might discuss making some changes at home this week. This week will prove to be no less than a boon for you. There are possibilities of gaining profit through property. However, you may face mental distress due to a relative. But, parents will hear pleasant news from their children.

Gemini Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations suggest that you need to be a little cautious about your financial situation this week. You need to use your money wisely this week. You have the ability to make your dreams come true, and career advancement is possible this time. For unmarried individuals of this zodiac sign, new opportunities for marriage will arise. The time will be good for students. They will perform much better this week than before.

Cancer Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will be a bit troublesome. In fact, you will face some difficulties in coordinating with your colleagues this week. You might face disappointment in some special work towards the end of the week, i.e., on Sunday. However, your experiences at the beginning of the week will be very good for you. You will gain a lot of important information based on your experiences.

Leo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be very good for your love life. During this time, a person of the opposite sex might attract you. You are advised to try to forget your past and live in the present. You will find success in new opportunities in the workplace. Students may not be able to dedicate their full attention to studies, and there will be tension in romantic relationships as well.

Virgo Weekly Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will bring you the fruits of your hard work. This week, your focus will be on practical and prestigious goals. You might become a little emotional regarding your relationships. However, you need to control your emotions a bit. The middle part of the week will be very wonderful for your love life. This week will be romantic and full of love.

#Rashifal-2025

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

Tarot Horoscope, October 24, 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 21, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope, 19 October 2025: On Choti Diwali, Tarot Cards Reveal Which Zodiac Sign’s Luck Will Shine and Who Will Receive Good News

Today’s Horoscope, October 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope October 16, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope October 15, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope October 14, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Daily Horoscope, 13 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

weekly horoscope

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 12:13 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Chhath Puja 2025: Begins with Nahay Khay, Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Rules

Astrology and Spirituality

Jaipur: Over 450 cooks will prepare Prasad on 41 furnaces for the Lakhhi Festival at Khole Ke Hanuman Mandir on this date

Astrology and Spirituality

Chhath Puja 2025: Essential Items List for Worshipping Chhathi Maiya

Religion and Spirituality

Astrology: Grand Conjunction of Rahu-Ketu’s Nakshatra Change! Fortunes of These Three Zodiac Signs May Shine

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.