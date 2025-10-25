Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot HoroscopeOctober 26 To November 1, 2025: Know through Tarot cards how the week from October 26 to November 1, 2025, will be for you. This weekly Tarot horoscope will give you important information related to your career, personal life, and health. While Scorpio and Capricorn are likely to get progress and success in business and jobs, Taurus may face stress at the workplace. Sagittarius will find peace with the advice of friends, Aquarius will move towards a new beginning in life, and Pisces will need to control their aggressive behaviour. Know according to your zodiac sign, what the Tarot cards say this week.