Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope (Image: AI)
Weekly Tarot HoroscopeOctober 26 To November 1, 2025: Know through Tarot cards how the week from October 26 to November 1, 2025, will be for you. This weekly Tarot horoscope will give you important information related to your career, personal life, and health. While Scorpio and Capricorn are likely to get progress and success in business and jobs, Taurus may face stress at the workplace. Sagittarius will find peace with the advice of friends, Aquarius will move towards a new beginning in life, and Pisces will need to control their aggressive behaviour. Know according to your zodiac sign, what the Tarot cards say this week.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will be below average. This week, you need to be careful not to cross your limits. Talking about career, you may face some stress at the workplace this week. You might feel disappointed regarding your work this week.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be gentle and full of knowledge. This week, you will gain new insights related to your career. The time will also be very good for businessmen. You will achieve new success and progress in your business. All your stalled work will be completed. However, you will have to let go of your old habits. Your seniors may test your talent.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will prove to be peaceful and comforting for the mind. Sharing your problems with friends and taking their advice will be of great help. The week will bring success for students. However, you may face health-related issues due to family problems. Talking about your married life, there might be some unrest in your life.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will be nothing short of a boon for you. In fact, this week you will continue to get progress in business and jobs. All your stalled work will be completed one after another this week. Officials at the workplace may assign you a new responsibility, but you will benefit from it in the future.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will bring a new beginning in life. Students will achieve success in competitions. Those interested in literature and music will benefit from it. You may embark on new beginnings in matters of property and domestic life. However, your stalled work may still take some time to complete.
Tarot card calculations suggest that your behaviour will be quite aggressive. Married life will also be a mix of bitter and sweet. Students will need to work very hard during this period. In the middle of this week, your relationships, opportunities, and opposition may enter your life simultaneously, which might cause you some unrest.
