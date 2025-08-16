Weekly Tarot Predictions, 17-23 August 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Reading 17 to 23 August 2025: A new week commencing 17 August will see many planets and constellations changing signs. Venus, the preceptor of the demons, will enter the Cancer sign, impacting several zodiac signs where Mercury is already present. The conjunction of Mercury and Venus will create the Lakshmi Narayan Yoga. Taurus can expect significant gains in financial matters. Virgo individuals will have several profit opportunities this week. According to Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma, let's see what this new week holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo in this weekly Tarot horoscope.
According to Tarot cards, this week will be average for Aries. This week, your loved ones may discuss taking the relationship further, but with certain conditions. You will have influence over your opponents and enemies. However, there may be delays in your important plans. You should be cautious this week as there is a possibility of betrayal by those close to you. Trust, but not blindly.
Tarot card readings suggest that Taurus individuals should try to be practical this week. You may receive considerable benefits related to health and finances. However, your work may not be completed on time; there might be delays. You need to be cautious this week.
According to Tarot cards, this week will be fairly decent for Geminis. It is advisable not to discuss any serious matters with family members this week, as this could create bitterness. Adverse situations may arise in the workplace. However, the situation will improve mid-week, bringing relief.
According to Tarot cards, Cancerians may feel a little down this week. Furthermore, you may face criticism and opposition from well-wishers. It is advisable to control your speech, otherwise, your ongoing work may be disrupted. Also, exercise patience while making business deals this week.
According to Tarot cards, differences in opinion may create confusion among Leo's relatives, leading to anger and irritability. Also, focus on your own problems; interfering in others' affairs may prove detrimental.
According to Tarot cards, Virgos will have many opportunities for profit this week. You may be inclined to take risks. However, you may not appear serious about your goals this week. You will receive support from your spouse. Family life will be harmonious.