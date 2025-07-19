Weekly Tarot Prediction, 20-26 July 2025 for Aries to Virgo

According to Neetika Sharma, a Tarot card reader, this week, Saturn is retrograde in Pisces, forming an adverse, central triangle and wealth Raj Yoga. Venus transiting through Taurus and Gemini will create Gajalakshmi Raj Yoga. Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury in Cancer will create Budhaditya Yoga, while Mars and Ketu will be in Leo. Due to the change in the zodiac sign of the Moon, Raj Yogas like Mahalakshmi and Gajakesari are also being formed. Due to all these auspicious yogas, this week can bring immense success in jobs and business and opportunities for unexpected financial gains for many zodiac signs. Let's know in detail the weekly Tarot horoscope from Aries to Virgo.