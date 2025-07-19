Weekly Tarot Prediction, 20-26 July 2025 for Aries to Virgo

The third week of July (20th to 26th July, 2025) is bringing significant changes for many zodiac signs. This week indicates self-reflection, patience, and new beginnings. According to Tarot cards, while some signs will need to listen to their inner voice and make decisions thoughtfully, others will get a chance to recognise their inner strength and self-confidence. This time is becoming even more special due to the special positions of the planets.
According to Neetika Sharma, a Tarot card reader, this week, Saturn is retrograde in Pisces, forming an adverse, central triangle and wealth Raj Yoga. Venus transiting through Taurus and Gemini will create Gajalakshmi Raj Yoga. Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury in Cancer will create Budhaditya Yoga, while Mars and Ketu will be in Leo. Due to the change in the zodiac sign of the Moon, Raj Yogas like Mahalakshmi and Gajakesari are also being formed. Due to all these auspicious yogas, this week can bring immense success in jobs and business and opportunities for unexpected financial gains for many zodiac signs. Let's know in detail the weekly Tarot horoscope from Aries to Virgo.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week may be a little confusing for Aries. Therefore, it is important to listen to your inner voice. Stay calm and make decisions thoughtfully. Trust your inner wisdom. This time will give you a chance to understand your sixth sense. Do not make any hasty decisions.
According to Tarot card calculations, Taurus individuals will need to recognise their inner strength this week. Boost your self-confidence and become self-reliant. Maintain patience even during difficult times and make the right decisions. This is the time to show your self-esteem. Have faith in your abilities.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Geminis need to stop and think this week. Look at any problem from a new perspective. Reconsider any issue. Fully understand the situation before choosing the right path. This time is giving you an opportunity to think deeply.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancers should focus on justice and balance this week. Remain impartial in every decision. Your hard work will pay off. This is the time to make the right decisions, which will be good for your future. Keep working honestly.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will be extremely positive for Leos. Success, happiness, and satisfaction will come into your life. All obstacles will be removed, and you will get good results for your hard work. This is the time to boost self-confidence and make new beginnings. Take full advantage of this time.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week is a time of new achievements for Virgos. Some long-standing work will be completed. Satisfaction and success will be achieved, and you will get closer to your goals. This is the time for new opportunities. Take full advantage of this time.