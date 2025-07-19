Weekly Tarot Prediction, July 20-26 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope 20 to 26 July 2025: This week, with the special grace of Lord Shiva during the holy month of Sawan, is bringing good fortune, success, and balance for some zodiac signs, while others are advised to exercise restraint, caution, and thoughtful action. Individuals from Libra to Pisces may face significant ups and downs in various aspects of life—career, health, relationships, property, and finances.
While Libras, Capricorns, and Aquarians need caution in their work and patience in their family life, this week could be auspicious and full of achievements for Scorpios and Pisceans. Sagittarians will have to face challenges head-on this week, but the fruits of their labour are assured. Let's learn the complete horoscope from Libra to Pisces from Astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas, along with essential astrological remedies.
This week will be mixed for Libra natives. The beginning of the week may seem slightly more favourable than last week, but you should avoid any carelessness or laziness in your work. The first half of the week will yield auspicious results regarding your health and relationships.
During this time, strained relationships with loved ones will be restored, and you will receive the support of fortune, leading to progress in pending tasks. Libra natives will receive special support from an elder member of the household. This could help resolve disputes related to ancestral property.
Regarding career and business, you will need to be a little cautious in the latter half of the week. During this time, salaried individuals need to focus on their work, avoiding getting caught up in others' matters. Libra natives should avoid impulsively changing jobs. Before making any important decision related to employment,
don't forget to seek advice from your well-wishers. Family life will be somewhat turbulent. Maintain love and harmony with everyone. Avoid impulsiveness in love relationships and appreciate your partner's feelings. Your spouse will provide support during difficult times.
Remedy: Recite Shree Sukta daily.
This week is extremely auspicious for Scorpio natives. You will receive desired success and the support of loved ones at every step. At the beginning of the week, the timely completion of a particular task will bring you joy. During this time, you may win court cases.
Career-Business – Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to receive good news this week. The entire week will be favourable for your career and business. Salaried individuals may get promotions. They will have additional sources of income, increasing their savings. There will be desired profits in business. Business expansion plans will seem to bear fruit.
Your enthusiasm and courage will increase as all your tasks proceed smoothly this week. If you had taken a loan earlier, you may be able to repay it this week. Those striving for higher education may achieve desired success. Love and harmony will prevail among loved ones at home. Overall, the time is auspicious for family happiness. In the latter half of the week, you will have the good fortune to participate in a religious or auspicious event. A sudden pilgrimage may also be planned. Favourable conditions will prevail in love affairs. You will spend pleasant time with your love partner.
Remedy: Worship Hanuman Ji daily.
Sagittarius natives may have to work very hard to complete their planned tasks this week. If you want to achieve desired success and profit, you will have to manage your energy, time, and money effectively. The beginning of the week may be quite hectic. Even completing small tasks may require a lot of running around. In the first half of the week, some family problems will cause you concern. Your career and business may also be affected due to family matters during this time.
This week is moderately fruitful for salaried individuals. Therefore, Sagittarius natives should work cautiously, avoiding any carelessness in the workplace. Over-trusting someone this week could lead to significant losses for Sagittarius natives.
Career-Business – The market slowdown may cause concern for those involved in business. However, profit and loss are part of business, and by the latter half of the week, business may seem to return to normal. You will need to interact thoughtfully with loved ones this week to improve relationships. There is a possibility of a dispute with your love partner over something this week. Try to resolve any misunderstanding through dialogue instead of conflict. Be aware of seasonal illnesses and take care of your diet.
Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach daily.
This week will be quite hectic for Capricorn natives. Your desires will be fulfilled this week, but there will also be significant difficulties. However, you will ultimately succeed in overcoming all problems with your wisdom and intelligence. At the beginning of the week, you may experience physical and mental problems. During this time, take special care of your diet and routine, and be aware of seasonal illnesses. There is also a possibility of a recurrence of an old illness. Do not ignore any problem and get it treated in time. While the first half of the week may be troublesome regarding employment, you will receive the support of fortune in the latter half.
Career-Business – Some favourability may come in the workplace for salaried individuals during this time. You may receive special support from your seniors and juniors in the workplace. Superiors will appreciate your work. By the end of the week, you may finalise a major business deal.
However, do not forget to seek advice from your well-wishers when making any business decision, and if you are in a partnership business, do not over-trust your partner. Hard work will be necessary for desired success in examinations and competitions. This week is favourable for love affairs. Marital life will remain happy.
Remedy: Recite Ganesh Chalisa daily.
This week will be mixed for Aquarius natives. This week, you will need to proceed cautiously in any area of life. Also, be wary of those who try to confuse you instead of helping you understand. At the beginning of the week, you will be concerned about land, buildings, or ancestral property. You may have to run around a lot to resolve disputes related to this. You may even have to go to court. In the first half of the week, you must avoid any carelessness regarding your career and business. If you are in a partnership business, avoid blindly trusting others, otherwise, you may suffer significant financial losses.
Career-Business – Salaried individuals this week need to focus on their work instead of getting entangled with people in their workplace. In the middle of the week, a family problem will cause you concern. This week, you may have a disagreement with your father. Your mind will be somewhat unhappy due to the lack of desired cooperation and support from other family members. There may also be some obstacles in love relationships. The time is somewhat unfavourable regarding health. Therefore, maintain a proper diet and routine.
Remedy: Recite Rudrashtakam daily.
If Pisces natives make sincere efforts towards their goals this week, they can definitely achieve what they have been searching for a long time. This week will be more pleasant and fruitful than last week. However, caution is also required regarding some things. At the beginning of the week, you may receive good news related to your career and business. If you have been striving for a transfer to a particular location or a desired position for a long time, you will hear good news in that direction.
Career-Business – There are also prospects for progress and profit in business. Journeys undertaken for business will be pleasant and successful. Your mind will be happy due to success in career and business and love and harmony in the family. The sharpness in your nature from last week will gradually seem to disappear.
In the latter half of the week, a stalled task will be completed with the help of a friend or a particular person. Financial worries will be removed. Solutions will be found for income-related problems. This week is extremely auspicious for relationships. Problems related to family matters will be resolved through mutual discussion. Obstacles in love relationships will be removed. Health will remain normal. You may receive good news from your spouse.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.