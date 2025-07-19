Weekly Tarot Prediction, July 20-26 for Libra to Pisces

This week will be quite hectic for Capricorn natives. Your desires will be fulfilled this week, but there will also be significant difficulties. However, you will ultimately succeed in overcoming all problems with your wisdom and intelligence. At the beginning of the week, you may experience physical and mental problems. During this time, take special care of your diet and routine, and be aware of seasonal illnesses. There is also a possibility of a recurrence of an old illness. Do not ignore any problem and get it treated in time. While the first half of the week may be troublesome regarding employment, you will receive the support of fortune in the latter half.