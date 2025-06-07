Weekly Horoscope: From Sagittarius to Pisces

Your hold in politics may strengthen. You may achieve significant career success. Your relationship with your spouse will be harmonious. You may receive benefits from the government. Your relationships with family members will remain cordial. The middle of the week will be auspicious for you. Wednesday and Thursday will prove to be auspicious days.

Negative: Sagittarians may have to work a little harder to complete their tasks and fulfil their responsibilities during this week, from 8th to 14th June 2025. At the beginning of the week, disputes related to land and property may become a cause for concern, requiring you to even visit courts. During this time, you may not receive the expected cooperation and support from your seniors and juniors in the workplace, which may leave you somewhat disheartened.

In the middle of the week, you will need to be extra cautious of your opponents. During this time, you may face pressure from work in your professional life and increased expenses in your personal life.

If you are pursuing higher education, you may have to wait a little longer for the desired results. You will need to avoid egotism to maintain better relationships. Proceed cautiously in love affairs and avoid making any major decisions driven by emotions.

To make your married life happy, fulfil your family responsibilities and maintain honesty in your relationship. Maintain a healthy diet, otherwise you may suffer from stomach problems. Negative: Old negative memories will distress you. Your spouse may say something harsh in anger, but don’t take it seriously. Health-wise, the time is good, but don’t be careless. Don’t get into unnecessary arguments. Don’t waste money on frivolous activities. Avoid lotteries and commission-based work. Retail businesses may experience a slowdown. Do not start new ventures on Monday and Tuesday.

Remedy: Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.

Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Positive: This week is filled with auspiciousness and good fortune for Capricorns. This week you will receive desired success in your career and business, along with wealth, fame, and honour. At the beginning of the week, you will have the opportunity to participate in a religious or auspicious event. During this time, a meeting with a loved one after a long time is possible.

This week you will work tirelessly to complete your planned tasks on time. The good news is that you will also receive positive results. Those involved in business will not shy away from trying shortcuts to increase their profits.

In the middle of the week, with the help of an influential person, circumstances will be created for a settlement in disputes related to land and property. Salaried individuals may have to undertake a sudden long-distance journey towards the end of the week.

Negative: Take full care of your belongings and health during travel. Amidst all the worries of life, Capricorns should avoid getting entangled in others’ disputes. Capricorns need to pay close attention to their relationships this week. Ignoring the expectations and feelings of loved ones this week could create rifts in relationships. Interference from a third person in a love affair can create misunderstandings.

Remedy: Recite Rudrastakam. Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Positive: For Aquarians, this week will prove to be one that provides relief by resolving various life problems. If you are striving for a career or business abroad, you may receive good news in the first half of this week.

This time will be extremely auspicious for those involved in studies and teaching. Those preparing for examinations and competitions may achieve desired success. This entire week is auspicious for you from a career and business perspective.

For salaried individuals, the work environment will remain favourable. Your boss will shower you with their blessings, and you will have the support of your colleagues. Your wish to get transferred to your desired location or obtain a desired responsibility may be fulfilled.

The latter part of the week will be extremely auspicious for those involved in politics. During this time, their reputation in society will increase. They may achieve high positions. Aquarians will have increased closeness with those associated with the ruling party this week.

Love and harmony will prevail with family members. Happiness will continue in love life. Your partner will shower you with love. Married life will also remain happy. Relationships with in-laws will remain cordial, and you will continue to receive the desired happiness and support.

Negative: This week, don’t trust strangers too much, give time to your family. You will spend more time on social media. Maintain a good attitude towards children. Students should not waste their time in useless activities. Love marriages may not receive family approval. Weak digestive system may lead to problems like gas and headache. You will be slightly weaker on Sunday and Saturday.

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Pisces Weekly Horoscope Positive: Pisceans may have to make special efforts this week to complete their planned tasks on time and achieve the desired success. At the beginning of the week, career and business problems, along with domestic issues, will overwhelm you to the point that you will want to escape, but you won’t be able to.

In any adverse situation, you will have to find a way out. To face all the challenges of life, it will be appropriate for you to work together. Your partner will be very helpful during difficult times in life.

Negative: Salaried individuals will need to be wary of secret enemies in the workplace this week. In the middle of the week, you may experience physical discomfort due to seasonal illness. In such a situation, take care of your health and do not be negligent in treatment, otherwise you may suffer financial and mental distress along with physical discomfort.

Pisceans will need to manage their finances from the beginning of the week. Avoid spending on unnecessary things, otherwise you may have to borrow money later. The first half of the week will be somewhat unfavourable from the perspective of love affairs. You may face difficulties in meeting your love partner during this time.

Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.

Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow