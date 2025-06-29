Weekly Horoscope From June 29 to July 5 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Aries Horoscope Those born under the Aries sign will need to take great care of their health and relationships this week. A dispute with a particular person at the beginning of the week will cause you concern. There may also be arguments with family members. Those in jobs should avoid carelessness in the workplace and get along with their superiors. Aries individuals will also need to be very careful of those in the workplace who often try to obstruct their work.

You may have to undertake a long-distance journey for career or business purposes. Take care of both your health and belongings during the journey. In the middle of the week, you will be worried about your children. During this time, your attention will be diverted from your goals to unnecessary things. Unexpected expenses will also be a cause of concern. However, towards the end of the week, you will start to see some positive results. After which, you will find that your life is slowly getting back on track.

From a business perspective, the latter half of the week will be more auspicious than the first half. This time will be lucky for those in partnership businesses. A plan to expand the business will be made with the help of a particular person. Your reputation in the market will increase. Closeness with people in power and government will increase.

In terms of love relationships, this week is favourable for you. Your love partner will be very kind to you. You may also receive a surprise gift from your love partner. Marital life will remain happy.

Remedy: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

Weekly Taurus Horoscope This week may see some upheaval in the lives of those born under the Taurus sign. At the beginning of the week, you may have to work harder and run around more to complete small tasks. During this time, you will be a little unhappy due to a lack of cooperation from family members at home and seniors in the workplace. Worrying about children will also be a major cause of your distress.

If you are looking for employment, you will have to wait a little longer to get it. In the middle of the week, your well-laid budget may be disrupted due to the sudden arrival of some large expenses. You may even have to borrow money to meet a major need. Those involved in business may find it difficult to recover money stuck in the market.

This week, you may have to face tough competition from your competitors to maintain your reputation in the market. For salaried employees, the latter part of the week may be a little difficult. During this time, you may have an extra workload or a radical change in your responsibilities. You may face problems if you are suddenly transferred to an unwanted place.

In the latter half of the week, the health of an elderly woman in the house will be a cause of concern for you. However, during this time, you will need to take great care of your diet and health. In this turbulent week, your love partner will prove to be very helpful. Mutual love and trust will increase. Marital life will remain happy.

Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa.

Weekly Gemini Horoscope This week is going to be favourable for those born under the Gemini sign. Your planned work will be completed on time, and you will see desired results in every area of life. If you are involved in business, you can make a big business deal at the beginning of the week itself.

This week will involve short or long business trips. Foreign travel is also possible. The special thing is that all these journeys will prove pleasant and profitable. If you utilise your time and energy well during this time, you can achieve more benefits and success than expected. Although this entire week is auspicious for you, it is advisable to seek the advice of a well-wisher before investing money in any plan. If you are involved in social service or politics, your influence among people will increase. You may get an important position or responsibility.

In the middle of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief as a major problem related to your child is resolved. During this time, the desire to buy or sell land and buildings may be fulfilled. The special thing is that you will also get a lot of benefit from this. This week, Geminis will have the potential to receive special benefits from their mother or maternal home.

From a family perspective, this week is auspicious for you. In the latter half of the week, the arrival of a loved one will create a happy atmosphere at home. Favourable conditions will prevail in love relationships. You will spend happy moments with your love partner. Marital life will remain happy.

Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.

Weekly Cancer Horoscope For those born under the Cancer sign, this week it will be important to remember that carelessness leads to accidents. This week, you will have to avoid haste and need to do all your work with utmost care and prudence; otherwise, even completed work may get spoiled. Whether you are a salaried person or a businessman, you should avoid any kind of shortcut or breaking rules and regulations this week; otherwise, you may face unnecessary problems.

In the middle of the week, there may be sudden disputes related to land and buildings. To resolve these, you may have to go to court. There is a possibility of injury this week, so drive carefully. Also, take special care of your belongings and health during travel. This week, most of the youth’s time will be spent having fun, while students preparing for exams and competitions may lose interest in their studies. The latter half of the week may be somewhat relieving compared to the first half.

Business: During this time, those involved in business will benefit from the increase in business, while salaried people will have new sources of income. There will be an increase in accumulated wealth. Overall, the latter half of the week will be profitable for you. Cancerians will need to tread carefully in their love relationships this week, otherwise, completed work may get spoiled. The spouse’s poor health during festivals will be a cause of concern.

Remedy: Offer milk and water to the Shivling daily. Weekly Leo Horoscope This week will be mixed for those born under the Leo sign. At the beginning of the week, you may get involved in a big project or get a big responsibility, but keep in mind that if you don’t handle it well, your image may be tarnished.

Business: This week, try to do whatever work you take up in a better way. Salaried employees will need to treat their superiors and colleagues well. If you are involved in business, you will have to avoid making a distant loss in the near profit. Always seek the advice of your well-wishers before making any big deal or decision.

Health: The middle of the week cannot be called good from a health perspective. During this time, you may suffer physically and mentally due to seasonal or any old illness surfacing. Maintain your routine and diet during this time. Towards the end of the week, you may experience work fatigue.

Property: During this time, some changes may occur in your immovable property. You may renovate your house or start making radical changes to it. This may require spending a large sum of money. This week will yield mixed results for students.

Love Relationships: They will have to work hard for desired success. There may be a rift with your love partner over something in your love relationship. To increase mutual love and strengthen the relationship, resolve misunderstandings through communication.

Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra.

Weekly Virgo Horoscope This week will prove favourable and fruitful for those born under the Virgo sign. This week, all your planned work will seem to be completed on time. The beginning of the week will be very auspicious financially. During this time, you may get rid of a major problem. In court cases, the decision may come in your favour, or the dispute may be resolved through reconciliation.

While making any major decision related to home and family, you will get full cooperation and support from your siblings. During this time, with the help of a particular person, the desire for employment will be fulfilled, while those already employed will maintain cordial relations with their superiors and colleagues. During this time, you may receive benefits from several sources.

Money: With the help of fate, your stuck money will come out unexpectedly. In the middle of the week, the arrival of a loved one at home will create a happy atmosphere. A happy atmosphere will prevail in your home throughout the week, and religious and auspicious events will be celebrated. The marriage of unmarried people may be fixed.

Love: If you are thinking of expressing your love to someone, your efforts may be successful. At the same time, there will be an increase in intimacy in pre-existing relationships. You will get many opportunities to spend happy times with your love partner. In the latter half of the week, you may get the opportunity to visit a religious place.

Remedy: Offer Durva to Ganesha and recite Ganesha Chalisa.