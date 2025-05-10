scriptIndia-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

India-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI

Several entrance and college exams are being postponed. The COMEDK and JMI entrance exams have been postponed.

May 10, 2025 / 02:02 pm

Patrika Desk

India Pakistan Tension
India-Pakistan Tension: Rising tensions between India and Pakistan are now impacting daily life. Initially, schools in several states were closed due to security concerns. School closures were reported. Now, several entrance and college exams are being postponed. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam, scheduled for May 10th, has been postponed in 12 cities across Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has also rescheduled its entrance exams, originally planned for May 10th and 11th, 2025, for students in Jammu and Kashmir.

JMI and COMEDK Exams Cancelled/Postponed

JMI has clarified that an alternative date for Jammu and Kashmir students will be announced soon. Jamia’s entrance exams for the 2025-26 academic session began on April 26th and are scheduled to continue until May 31st. New dates for the COMEDK exam will be announced shortly. This year, 131,937 students registered for the COMEDK exam. Meanwhile, the CA Final CA Inter exams have also been postponed.

Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Notice

The notice issued by Jamia states: “The Jamia Millia Islamia entrance examinations for the 2025-26 session commenced on April 26th, 2025, and are scheduled to conclude on May 31st, 2025. Entrance exams for some programs are scheduled for May 10th and 11th, 2025. Considering the current situation and the well-being of the students, JMI has decided to conduct separate entrance examinations for students from Jammu and Kashmir.”
— Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) May 9, 2025

The official notification states that this will prevent the academic year from being wasted for students from Jammu and Kashmir who applied but were unable to take the exam. The exam has been postponed for students in Jammu and Kashmir. However, for students in all other regions, the exam will be held as per the scheduled program.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Exam Postponed in the Following Locations

  • Jamnagar, Gujarat
  • Ambala, Haryana
  • Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
  • Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
  • Ludhiana, Punjab
  • Bathinda, Punjab
  • Jalandhar, Punjab
  • Mohali, Punjab
  • Amritsar, Punjab
  • Jodhpur, Rajasthan
  • Bikaner, Rajasthan
  • Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan
Several other exams have been postponed earlier, including the ICAI CA Final and CA Inter exams. Previously, Punjab University cancelled exams scheduled for May 9th and 10th.

