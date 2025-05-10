India-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI

JMI and COMEDK Exams Cancelled/Postponed JMI has clarified that an alternative date for Jammu and Kashmir students will be announced soon. Jamia’s entrance exams for the 2025-26 academic session began on April 26th and are scheduled to continue until May 31st. New dates for the COMEDK exam will be announced shortly. This year, 131,937 students registered for the COMEDK exam. Meanwhile, the CA Final CA Inter exams have also been postponed.

Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Notice The notice issued by Jamia states: “The Jamia Millia Islamia entrance examinations for the 2025-26 session commenced on April 26th, 2025, and are scheduled to conclude on May 31st, 2025. Entrance exams for some programs are scheduled for May 10th and 11th, 2025. Considering the current situation and the well-being of the students, JMI has decided to conduct separate entrance examinations for students from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Urgent and Important Press Release JMI announces rescheduling of the Admission Tests to be held on May 10-11, 2025 for students of Jammu and Kashmir The admission tests of Jamia Millia Islamia for the session 2025-26 commenced on 26th April, 2025 and is scheduled to be… — Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) May 9, 2025 The official notification states that this will prevent the academic year from being wasted for students from Jammu and Kashmir who applied but were unable to take the exam. The exam has been postponed for students in Jammu and Kashmir. However, for students in all other regions, the exam will be held as per the scheduled program.