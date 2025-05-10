Territorial Army Salary and Details

What is the Territorial Army The Territorial Army is for professionals in other fields who wish to serve their country. It’s a part-time job offering Indian youth an opportunity for patriotic service. Territorial Army personnel undergo training for a few weeks or months annually. This training is not regular or as rigorous as regular army training. The Territorial Army is activated only under specific circumstances, such as internal security, disaster management, or war.

Career Growth in this Field Career growth in the Territorial Army is less compared to the regular army. This platform is for those already employed who want to participate in security operations part-time. Examples include sports personalities and actors.

Territorial Army Personnel Strength The Territorial Army is considered crucial for national security. It comprises 32 infantry battalions, of which 14 battalions (approximately 14,000 soldiers) can be deployed in Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Northern, South-Western, Andaman and Nicobar, and Army Training Commands.

Potential Activation of the Territorial Army Amidst rising tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, the central government has empowered the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to summon every officer and enrolled person of the Territorial Army to provide national security. This authority is granted under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules, 1948, effective from 10 February 2025 to 9 February 2028.

Established in 1949 The Territorial Army is a vital military reserve force comprising part-time volunteers. Their role is to support the Indian Army. Established in 1949 under the Territorial Army Act, 1948, it serves as a supplementary force to the regular army. This force is activated during natural disasters and emergencies.

Territorial Army Salary The Territorial Army receives remuneration similar to the regular army. Besides salary, they receive various allowances and benefits, including CSD, medical facilities, free rations, and access to army canteens. Salaries vary by rank, ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹2,25,000.

Prominent Figures in the TA The Indian TA includes not only ordinary citizens but also prominent figures, politicians, and actors. Several notable personalities, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, and actor Nana Patekar, are part of this list.