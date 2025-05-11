scriptIAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire | Latest News | Patrika News
IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a statement regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’. The IAF stated that the operation is ongoing.

May 11, 2025 / 02:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: Following recent conflict between India and Pakistan and a subsequent ceasefire brokered by the USA, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official statement regarding ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Air Force clarified that the operation is ongoing and is being conducted with precision, secrecy, and with national interests in mind.

‘Operation Still Ongoing’

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the IAF has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor with precision and professionalism. The operation was conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with national objectives. Since the operation is still ongoing, detailed information will be shared at an appropriate time.

Avoid Rumours, Speculation and Unverified Information

The Air Force appealed to the public to avoid rumours, speculation, and unverified information. The statement urged everyone to refrain from spreading speculation and unverified information.

Trump-Mediated Ceasefire, but Lack of Trust

It is noteworthy that US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full ceasefire on the conflict that had been ongoing for three days. This agreement was reached through US mediation. However, this ceasefire did not last long.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Late at Night

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed late Saturday that Pakistan had seriously violated the ceasefire. He stated that this action by Pakistan is highly reprehensible and Pakistan is entirely responsible. Misri also clarified that the Indian army has been given orders for a strong retaliatory action and is engaged in preventing border incursions.

Strict Policy Against Terrorism

The Indian government has also indicated that it will not tolerate any leniency regarding terrorism. According to top government sources, any future terrorist incident against India will be considered an ‘act of war’ and will be responded to at the same level.
Even though ‘Operation Sindoor’ continues amidst the ceasefire announcement, the Air Force’s statement makes it clear that India will not compromise its national interests. At a time when the situation on the border is tense, the Indian Air Force’s appeal for people to avoid speculation on social media and rely only on official sources is extremely important.

