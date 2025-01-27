Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Prayagraj on 27 February and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara, and yoga guru Baba Ramdev.
After the Sangam snan (holy dip), Amit Shah will have a meal with the sadhus and saints at the Juna Akhara. Shah will spend approximately 5 hours at the Mahakumbh.
Warm Welcome by CM Yogi
Home Minister Amit Shah’s plane landed at Bamrauli Airport at 11:30 AM. He received a warm welcome at the airport from CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Several senior BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, were also present.
Amit Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “The Mahakumbh is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanātana culture. The Kumbh reflects our Sanātana worldview based on togetherness. Today, I am eager to take a holy dip in the Sangam in the religious city of Prayagraj and receive the blessings of the holy men during this great festival of unity and integrity.”
13 Crore Devotees Take the Dip in 16 Days
According to the government, over 13 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam during the first 16 days of Mahakumbh 2025. On Makar Sankranti, over 3.5 crore devotees, saints, and ascetics participated in the Amrit Snan (holy dip). A notable feature of this Mahakumbh was the presence of all four Shankaracharyas from the different Peethas for the first time, who also met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.