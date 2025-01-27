Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Sangam

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TH2MFFgwA5 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025 Warm Welcome by CM Yogi Home Minister Amit Shah’s plane landed at Bamrauli Airport at 11:30 AM. He received a warm welcome at the airport from CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Several senior BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, were also present. After the Sangam snan (holy dip), Amit Shah will have a meal with the sadhus and saints at the Juna Akhara. Shah will spend approximately 5 hours at the Mahakumbh.Home Minister Amit Shah’s plane landed at Bamrauli Airport at 11:30 AM. He received a warm welcome at the airport from CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Several senior BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, were also present.

Amit Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "The Mahakumbh is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanātana culture. The Kumbh reflects our Sanātana worldview based on togetherness. Today, I am eager to take a holy dip in the Sangam in the religious city of Prayagraj and receive the blessings of the holy men during this great festival of unity and integrity."