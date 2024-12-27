Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

Maha Kumbh Police Prepare Security Plan ATS, LIU, Intelligence Bureau, and local police, among other wings, will be deployed for the Maha Kumbh Mela. Following the recent threat from terrorist Pannu, ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash reviewed the security arrangements in the Mela area. Sources indicate that the police department has devised a plan to strengthen the intelligence network throughout the Mela area.

Intelligence Network to Monitor Every Individual The number of LIU, ATS, and other wing personnel has been increased for the Maha Kumbh. The intelligence team includes female officers. This network will monitor every individual attending the Mela. While the police department had already released the roster of officers deployed for the Maha Kumbh before the threat from Khalistani terrorist Pannu, it has now been revised to include additional personnel.

Intelligence Network Includes Over 50 Female Officers Among the hundreds of intelligence officers deployed, over 50 are women. These officers will identify suspicious individuals and report them to senior officers for immediate action. They will be deployed in such a way that their identity as police officers will not be easily discernible.