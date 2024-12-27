scriptMaha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Intelligence Agencies on High Alert Following Terrorist Threat

Following threats from Khalistani terrorist Pannu, Uttar Pradesh Police is on high alert for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela. The police department has devised a plan to strengthen its intelligence network for the event.

AllahabadDec 27, 2024 / 11:57 am

Patrika Desk

Following an encounter with Khalistani terrorists in Pilibhit, Khalistani terrorist Pannu has issued a threat to the Maha Kumbh Mela. This threat has put intelligence agencies on high alert. Over 700 plainclothes police officers will be deployed as part of the intelligence network for the Maha Kumbh Mela. This network will closely monitor all attendees and gather intelligence on suspicious individuals.

Maha Kumbh Police Prepare Security Plan

ATS, LIU, Intelligence Bureau, and local police, among other wings, will be deployed for the Maha Kumbh Mela. Following the recent threat from terrorist Pannu, ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash reviewed the security arrangements in the Mela area. Sources indicate that the police department has devised a plan to strengthen the intelligence network throughout the Mela area.

Intelligence Network to Monitor Every Individual

The number of LIU, ATS, and other wing personnel has been increased for the Maha Kumbh. The intelligence team includes female officers. This network will monitor every individual attending the Mela. While the police department had already released the roster of officers deployed for the Maha Kumbh before the threat from Khalistani terrorist Pannu, it has now been revised to include additional personnel.

Intelligence Network Includes Over 50 Female Officers

Among the hundreds of intelligence officers deployed, over 50 are women. These officers will identify suspicious individuals and report them to senior officers for immediate action. They will be deployed in such a way that their identity as police officers will not be easily discernible.

Checking with Drones, Anti-Drones, and Tethered Drones

According to media reports, SSP Mela Rajesh Dwivedi stated that personnel have been put on high alert. Police will be deployed throughout the Mela area. Three-tiered checking will be implemented to prevent entry by those with malicious intent. Drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones will be deployed on different fronts.

