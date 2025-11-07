Six Congress Leaders Summoned to Delhi Amidst Accelerated Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Appointment Process

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: ANI)
Six Congress leaders from Himachal Pradesh have been summoned to Delhi. They are expected to meet the party high command today, Friday. The process for appointing a new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president has now gained momentum.
It is understood that the six leaders called to Delhi are considered contenders for the post of state president. On Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the expansion of the party organisation would be completed within five to ten days. A new state president will be announced within ten days.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the state, district, and block units for organisational reform on November 6, 2024. Since then, the Congress in Himachal has remained inactive.
Pratibha Singh was retained as the state president, but her term formally concluded in April this year.
According to party sources, the six leaders summoned to Delhi include Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Vinay Kumar, Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, and Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar.
It has been learned that Kharge has called this meeting at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. All leaders will have a one-on-one discussion, after which a final decision will be made on who will be the state president.
It is reported that Chief Minister Sukhu has informed the party leadership that if a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader is to be considered for this post, their selection should be given priority.
Furthermore, he has also advised that if a cabinet minister is chosen as the state president, the views of the state cabinet should be taken into account.
When asked about his priorities, Sukhu stated that no name has been proposed by him. It is worth noting that All India Congress Committee Secretaries Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan have met several times in the past few days with the Congress in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajni Patil, and have held discussions with state leaders, MLAs, and grassroots workers.
It is believed that the process has been prolonged due to the inability to reach a consensus on a single candidate. Criticism is also brewing within the party regarding the delay.
Agriculture Minister Chandar Kumar Chaudhary recently expressed disappointment over the delay, stating that the Congress organisation in the state has become paralysed. Additionally, outgoing president Pratibha Singh has said that the prolonged inactivity of the Congress in the state is harming the party.
She has urged the high command to respect the legacy of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in the selection process and that the new president should be a leader widely acceptable across all factions.
The restructuring of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh is taking place ahead of the Panchayat elections and the subsequent 2027 Assembly elections. Many within the party view this upcoming appointment as a crucial step towards revitalising the state unit.
