US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

The Nuclear Connection to India’s Air Strikes? On 10 May, in response to Pakistani attacks following ‘Operation Sindoor’, India launched air strikes on several Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi, close to the military headquarters. Furthermore, the Indian army also attacked Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha. Reports suggest that Nur Khan Airbase houses Pakistan’s nuclear command base, and the Kirana Hills near Mushaf Airbase contain Pakistan’s nuclear storage facility.

While some people continue to accuse governments of cowardice, they fail to see the strategic reality. India did carry out a major strike on the Kirana Hills facility near Mushaf Airbase, Sargodha, which houses Pakistan's nuclear command and control infrastructure. Pakistan and the USA Alarmed Following India's air strike near Pakistan's nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills, Pakistan and the USA are reportedly alarmed. The targeting of Kirana Hills was not coincidental; it was a clear indication that Pakistan's nuclear weapons are within India's range. India's air strike was a calculated move.

US Aircraft in Pakistan Following India’s action, and given the gravity of the situation, a US aircraft has been sighted in Pakistan. The aircraft observed is the US Department of Energy administration’s nuclear emergency support aircraft (B350 AMS).

Reason for the US Department of Energy Administration Aircraft’s Deployment to Pakistan There is a significant reason behind the deployment of the US Department of Energy administration’s aircraft to Pakistan. Let’s examine it. ◙ Detecting nuclear radiation and assessing nuclear stockpiles.

◙ Determining the levels of nuclear radiation in the air and on the ground.