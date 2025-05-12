scriptUS Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ | US Plane Spotted in Neighboring Country After India&#39;s &#39;Operation Sindoor&#39;; Panic in Pakistan, America | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist and military bases in Pakistan has become a global talking point.

BharatMay 12, 2025 / 04:28 pm

Patrika Desk

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ proved successful on multiple fronts. It not only eliminated several terrorist bases and operatives but also targeted numerous Pakistani military installations. India’s air strikes were precise, causing no civilian casualties. However, enraged by the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks on cities near the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. These attacks were thwarted by India, which then launched precise counter-strikes on Pakistani military bases. A significant turning point emerged when the United States of America (USA) called for a ceasefire, highlighting the importance of peace between the two nations. This raises questions about the USA’s involvement. Meanwhile, the sighting of a US aircraft in Pakistan has fuelled speculation, primarily linking it to Pakistan’s nuclear facilities.

The Nuclear Connection to India’s Air Strikes?

On 10 May, in response to Pakistani attacks following ‘Operation Sindoor’, India launched air strikes on several Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi, close to the military headquarters. Furthermore, the Indian army also attacked Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha. Reports suggest that Nur Khan Airbase houses Pakistan’s nuclear command base, and the Kirana Hills near Mushaf Airbase contain Pakistan’s nuclear storage facility.

Pakistan and the USA Alarmed

Following India’s air strike near Pakistan’s nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills, Pakistan and the USA are reportedly alarmed. The targeting of Kirana Hills was not coincidental; it was a clear indication that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are within India’s range. India’s air strike was a calculated move.

US Aircraft in Pakistan

Following India’s action, and given the gravity of the situation, a US aircraft has been sighted in Pakistan. The aircraft observed is the US Department of Energy administration’s nuclear emergency support aircraft (B350 AMS).

Reason for the US Department of Energy Administration Aircraft’s Deployment to Pakistan

There is a significant reason behind the deployment of the US Department of Energy administration’s aircraft to Pakistan. Let’s examine it.

Detecting nuclear radiation and assessing nuclear stockpiles.
Determining the levels of nuclear radiation in the air and on the ground.

Damage to Pakistan’s Nuclear Facilities?

The US Department of Energy administration’s aircraft has been sighted in areas of Pakistan where there are concerns about potential nuclear radiation. This suggests an assessment of whether India’s air strikes caused damage to Pakistan’s nuclear facilities. No official confirmation of any damage has been released.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity - image

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire - image

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire - image

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’ - image

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations - image

Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations

India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation - image

India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation

India-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI - image

India-Pakistan Tension Leads to Postponement of Several Exams, Including COMEDK and JMI

Territorial Army Salary and Details - image

Territorial Army Salary and Details

News / World / Pakistan / US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

in 5 hours

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

National News

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

in 47 minutes

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

3 hours ago

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

National News

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

3 hours ago

Latest Pakistan

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

Pakistan

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

2 days ago

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

Pakistan

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

4 days ago

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back after Pahalgam attack

5 days ago

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

Pakistan

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

2 weeks ago

Trending World News

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

पाकिस्तान

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

in 5 hours

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

पाकिस्तान

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire, Donald Trump tweets

2 days ago

US VP Vance: ‘None of our business’… on India-Pakistan conflict

विदेश

US VP Vance: ‘None of our business’… on India-Pakistan conflict

3 days ago

India’s S-400 shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles, F-16; heavy gunfire continues along LoC

राष्ट्रीय

India’s S-400 shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles, F-16; heavy gunfire continues along LoC

4 days ago

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

पाकिस्तान

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.