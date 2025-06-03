scriptAquarius Horoscope 3 June 2025 | Aquarius Horoscope 3 June 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Horoscope 3 June 2025

Aquarians should beware of jealous people today; they may try to belittle you. Respond to them through your actions and behaviour, don’t give them a chance. The time between 5 and 6 pm is auspicious, and brown is your lucky colour.

Jun 03, 2025 / 11:30 am

Patrika Desk

Aquarius Horoscope Today, 3 June 2025: Today may be a little stressful for Aquarius individuals due to the moon’s transit in Leo. Anxiety and restlessness may persist, but there’s no need to panic. Focus on work and try to keep yourself busy. It’s best to ignore unnecessary worries and try to relax. Engage in activities that dispel negative energy. Spending time with friends and loved ones will improve your mood and reduce stress. The time between 5 and 6 pm is auspicious for you today. Brown is your lucky colour today.
Lucky Numbers: 10, 11
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Remedy for the Day: Worship Lord Shiva and offer Bel Patra (Bilva leaves).

Financial

Today, your attention will be on the financial needs of those who depend on you, such as your children or parents. This is the right time to invest in your children’s education and your parents’ retirement plans. This is a crucial responsibility; take the initiative today instead of postponing it. Ignoring it now may cause you worry in the future.

Career

Those who don’t get along with you may try to belittle you or damage your reputation today. Be wary of such people, especially those who are jealous of your progress. The wisest course of action is to not give them any opportunity and respond to them through your behaviour and work.

Love

Today your partner may have high expectations of you, such as frequent check-ins, reduced spending, or adherence to certain rules. If this attitude seems dictatorial, consider why you are in this relationship. However, if these changes are for the good of both of you, take it positively. It is important that you express yourself confidently and stand up for yourself.

Health

Today you need to change your exercise routine slightly to avoid boredom. You may be feeling less energetic from doing the same workout at the gym every day. Working out with friends would be a good idea; this will not only motivate you but also allow you to encourage each other.

Aquarius Horoscope 3 June 2025

