Aquarius Horoscope 3 June 2025

Lucky Numbers: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Remedy for the Day: Worship Lord Shiva and offer Bel Patra (Bilva leaves). Financial Today, your attention will be on the financial needs of those who depend on you, such as your children or parents. This is the right time to invest in your children’s education and your parents’ retirement plans. This is a crucial responsibility; take the initiative today instead of postponing it. Ignoring it now may cause you worry in the future.

Career Those who don’t get along with you may try to belittle you or damage your reputation today. Be wary of such people, especially those who are jealous of your progress. The wisest course of action is to not give them any opportunity and respond to them through your behaviour and work.

Love Today your partner may have high expectations of you, such as frequent check-ins, reduced spending, or adherence to certain rules. If this attitude seems dictatorial, consider why you are in this relationship. However, if these changes are for the good of both of you, take it positively. It is important that you express yourself confidently and stand up for yourself.