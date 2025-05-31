Aquarius is ruled by Shani Dev (Saturn), the giver of karmic results, and their presiding deity is Lord Shiva. The grace of Shani and Shiva makes life easier and brings good fortune. To find out if both deities favour you this week, read the Aquarius weekly horoscope from 1st to 7th June 2025.

Weekly Aquarius Horoscope Career and Financial Life: This week, employed Aquarians may receive promotions. Pending projects may resume. Aquarians will take a special interest in creative work. Business will see excellent success. Students will receive excellent exam results. Strive to enhance your abilities.

During the first week of June, seeking guidance from your father will be beneficial. Real estate-related businesses will gain momentum. People will appreciate your positive nature. Monday and Tuesday will be the best days.

This week, Aquarians can begin a new chapter in their lives. For example, employed individuals may receive a good offer, while unemployed individuals may find employment. Those involved in politics may achieve high positions.

Their credibility and influence in society will increase. Aquarians will also see an increase in income during this time. Regarding challenges, excessive overthinking may distract you from your work. Avoid offering unsolicited advice during this period.

Family Life: This week, you may discuss marriage with your loved one. However, some challenges may arise in family life. There is a possibility of ideological conflicts with family members. Marital life may also face some difficulties. There will be harmony with your partner, but your spouse may not be able to give you their full time.

It is best to stay away from contentious matters. Enemies may try to spread misleading information about you. Wednesday and Thursday will be somewhat weaker days. Health Horoscope: Aquarians may experience headaches and shoulder pain this week.

Remedy: Offer turmeric mixed flour balls to cows daily, and recite the Sundarkand.

Name Initials: G, Sh, Shh, Gu, Ge, Go, Sa, Si, Su, Se, So, Da

Lucky Numbers: 10, 11 Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Deity: Shiva Ji (Rudra form)