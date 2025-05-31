scriptAquarius Weekly Horoscope | Latest News | Patrika News
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This new week is lucky for Aquarius, but caution is advised in some matters. If your zodiac sign is Aquarius, ruled by the planet Saturn, read on for your weekly horoscope and discover what the next 7 days hold.

May 31, 2025 / 04:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Career: Knowing your zodiac sign is essential for understanding your horoscope. However, the name’s initial letter can also reveal your zodiac sign. According to Vedic astrology, the horoscope should be based on the zodiac sign assigned at the time of birth. In contrast, Western astrology can determine the zodiac sign based on the name used. Here, we present the weekly horoscope for Aquarius.
Aquarius is ruled by Shani Dev (Saturn), the giver of karmic results, and their presiding deity is Lord Shiva. The grace of Shani and Shiva makes life easier and brings good fortune. To find out if both deities favour you this week, read the Aquarius weekly horoscope from 1st to 7th June 2025.

Weekly Aquarius Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: This week, employed Aquarians may receive promotions. Pending projects may resume. Aquarians will take a special interest in creative work. Business will see excellent success. Students will receive excellent exam results. Strive to enhance your abilities.
During the first week of June, seeking guidance from your father will be beneficial. Real estate-related businesses will gain momentum. People will appreciate your positive nature. Monday and Tuesday will be the best days.
This week, Aquarians can begin a new chapter in their lives. For example, employed individuals may receive a good offer, while unemployed individuals may find employment. Those involved in politics may achieve high positions.
Their credibility and influence in society will increase. Aquarians will also see an increase in income during this time. Regarding challenges, excessive overthinking may distract you from your work. Avoid offering unsolicited advice during this period.
Family Life: This week, you may discuss marriage with your loved one. However, some challenges may arise in family life. There is a possibility of ideological conflicts with family members. Marital life may also face some difficulties. There will be harmony with your partner, but your spouse may not be able to give you their full time.
It is best to stay away from contentious matters. Enemies may try to spread misleading information about you. Wednesday and Thursday will be somewhat weaker days.

Health Horoscope: Aquarians may experience headaches and shoulder pain this week.
Remedy: Offer turmeric mixed flour balls to cows daily, and recite the Sundarkand.
Name Initials: G, Sh, Shh, Gu, Ge, Go, Sa, Si, Su, Se, So, Da
Lucky Numbers: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Deity: Shiva Ji (Rudra form)

