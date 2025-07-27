27 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

August 2025 Tarot Horoscope from Libra to Pisces

Let's know your monthly horoscope from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: AI)

Monthly Tarot August 2025: August 2025 holds special significance for various zodiac signs. According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this month will open doors to good fortune and progress for many. For Libras, this month will be auspicious regarding property, while for Scorpios and those employed, opportunities for advancement are foreseen. Sagittarians will discover new sources of income, and Capricorns can also expect a favourable month, provided they carefully consider any new ventures before embarking on them. Aquarius will experience favourable planetary positions, although disagreements with their spouse are possible. Meanwhile, Pisceans are advised to exercise extreme caution and be wary of enemies.

Let's delve deeper into Neetika Sharma's insights and discover what August 2025 holds for your zodiac sign, as per the tarot cards.

Libra Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that August will be quite favourable for Libras in terms of property. This month may see you undertaking real estate transactions, and even the possibility of building a new home. Overall, this month will be positive regarding your finances and assets.

Scorpio Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings indicate that this month will be exceptionally auspicious for Scorpios. Your life will be filled with joy this month. Furthermore, those employed will have opportunities for advancement. Long journeys are also on the cards. Your reputation in the workplace will improve, and you will gain the affection of superiors.

Sagittarius Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that Sagittarians will discover new sources of income in August. However, this month may prove challenging for children and students. Pay special attention to your health and be cautious about your diet. Avoid unnecessary legal entanglements, and carefully review documents when handling paperwork.

Capricorn Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that August will be quite favourable for Capricorns. However, if you plan to start any new venture, think carefully before proceeding. Your health may be significantly affected this month. Therefore, take special care of your well-being and prioritize healthy eating habits. Success may be difficult to achieve without friends, so maintain good relationships with them. You may experience mental distress mid-month regarding a particular matter. Feeding birds is recommended.

Aquarius Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings indicate that August will see very favourable planetary positions for Aquarians. However, disagreements with your spouse are possible. Couples should make an effort to spend time together and invest energy in strengthening their relationship. Obstacles may arise in the workplace, but your communication skills will help you resolve problems successfully.

Pisces Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that Pisceans need to be extremely vigilant at this time. Be cautious of your enemies, as they may plot against you. Therefore, you need to be extra careful. You will also need to work very hard to achieve success this month. Worshipping Lord Shani will be beneficial.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

monthly horoscope

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 03:38 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / August 2025 Tarot Horoscope from Libra to Pisces
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.