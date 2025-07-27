August 2025 Tarot Horoscope from Libra to Pisces

Monthly Tarot August 2025: August 2025 holds special significance for various zodiac signs. According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this month will open doors to good fortune and progress for many. For Libras, this month will be auspicious regarding property, while for Scorpios and those employed, opportunities for advancement are foreseen. Sagittarians will discover new sources of income, and Capricorns can also expect a favourable month, provided they carefully consider any new ventures before embarking on them. Aquarius will experience favourable planetary positions, although disagreements with their spouse are possible. Meanwhile, Pisceans are advised to exercise extreme caution and be wary of enemies.