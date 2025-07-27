August 2025 Tarot Horoscope from Libra to Pisces

Monthly Tarot August 2025: August 2025 holds special significance for various zodiac signs. According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this month will open doors to good fortune and progress for many. For Libras, this month will be auspicious regarding property, while for Scorpios and those employed, opportunities for advancement are foreseen. Sagittarians will discover new sources of income, and Capricorns can also expect a favourable month, provided they carefully consider any new ventures before embarking on them. Aquarius will experience favourable planetary positions, although disagreements with their spouse are possible. Meanwhile, Pisceans are advised to exercise extreme caution and be wary of enemies.
Let's delve deeper into Neetika Sharma's insights and discover what August 2025 holds for your zodiac sign, as per the tarot cards.
Tarot card readings suggest that August will be quite favourable for Libras in terms of property. This month may see you undertaking real estate transactions, and even the possibility of building a new home. Overall, this month will be positive regarding your finances and assets.
Tarot card readings indicate that this month will be exceptionally auspicious for Scorpios. Your life will be filled with joy this month. Furthermore, those employed will have opportunities for advancement. Long journeys are also on the cards. Your reputation in the workplace will improve, and you will gain the affection of superiors.
Tarot card readings suggest that Sagittarians will discover new sources of income in August. However, this month may prove challenging for children and students. Pay special attention to your health and be cautious about your diet. Avoid unnecessary legal entanglements, and carefully review documents when handling paperwork.
Tarot card readings suggest that August will be quite favourable for Capricorns. However, if you plan to start any new venture, think carefully before proceeding. Your health may be significantly affected this month. Therefore, take special care of your well-being and prioritize healthy eating habits. Success may be difficult to achieve without friends, so maintain good relationships with them. You may experience mental distress mid-month regarding a particular matter. Feeding birds is recommended.
Tarot card readings indicate that August will see very favourable planetary positions for Aquarians. However, disagreements with your spouse are possible. Couples should make an effort to spend time together and invest energy in strengthening their relationship. Obstacles may arise in the workplace, but your communication skills will help you resolve problems successfully.
Tarot card readings suggest that Pisceans need to be extremely vigilant at this time. Be cautious of your enemies, as they may plot against you. Therefore, you need to be extra careful. You will also need to work very hard to achieve success this month. Worshipping Lord Shani will be beneficial.