Weekly Horoscope for Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Cancer Career and Financial Life: The Cancer weekly horoscope for 25th to 31st May suggests that Cancerians can expect favourable outcomes this week. The fruits of your labour and efforts will be fully realised.

This period is auspicious for students and those appearing for competitive examinations. Students are particularly likely to achieve success in the first half of the week. Those preparing for exams and competitions will receive much-awaited good news. Obstacles in higher education will be overcome.

If you aspire to build your career or business abroad, efforts in this direction this week could fulfil your ambition. This week is also quite favourable for salaried individuals. This week, Cancerians may see their desired transfers materialise. If you have been striving for a job change, you may receive a good offer from a reputable institution. This week, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects with the support of seniors. Businesspeople will also benefit from the market upswing.

Family According to the weekly Cancer family life horoscope, if you have been troubled by a family problem for some time, this week, with the help of an elder in the family, an unexpected solution will emerge.

Since the time is currently favourable, utilise your time wisely and focus your energy in the right direction. Doing so will lead to a desirable increase in your income and respect. Love relationships will deepen.

This week, you may receive a surprise gift from your love partner. A picnic with the family may be planned towards the end of the week. Recite the mantra “Om Kleem Krishnay Namah:”. Leo Career and Financial Life: The weekly Leo horoscope for 25th to 31st May indicates that Leos must remain vigilant, as Shani Jayanti falls on 26th May, and the week begins a day before.

Even slight carelessness this week could create problems for Leos. Leo natives need to be very cautious of their rivals in their workplace, as they may try to obstruct your work. Therefore, do not reveal your plans before their completion.

If you are involved in business, do not make any major business deals this week due to haste or being influenced by others, otherwise, your invested money may get stuck. This week will be moderately fruitful for wholesale traders and average for retail traders.

Family According to the weekly Leo family life horoscope, the middle of the week may be slightly unfavourable for home and family. During this time, domestic problems may trouble you. While seeking solutions to any problem, respect the feelings of your family members, otherwise, unnecessary problems may arise.

To avoid arguments with family members, make every effort from your side and be polite when interacting with others. Leo natives will have to abandon their ego and misconceptions to improve their love life. You will need to live up to your love partner’s expectations, otherwise, even existing harmony may be disrupted. Towards the end of the week, some marital problems may become a major cause of your distress.

Health Horoscope: During this time, you will need to take special care of your health. Resort to yoga and meditation to improve your physical and mental well-being. Recite the Narayan Kavach. Virgo Career and Financial Life: The weekly Virgo horoscope for 25th to 31st May suggests that this week will be mixed for Virgo natives. At the beginning of the week, you may have to embark on a short or long journey for work. The journey will be tiring and less fruitful than expected, which may leave you somewhat disheartened.

Family Life In the new week, family-related problems may also cause you concern. Virgo natives should not ignore the advice of their well-wishers while seeking solutions to family problems, otherwise, they may regret it later.

While interacting with others in the new week, respect their dignity and avoid any behaviour that may jeopardise your reputation. Disputes related to land and property may be a cause for concern in the middle of the week.

Virgo natives may experience increased attraction towards the opposite gender this week. A recent friendship may develop into a romantic relationship, but avoid haste or acting on impulse, which could lead to social disgrace.

To enjoy a happy married life, Virgo natives should avoid ignoring their life partner’s feelings. To strengthen your relationship, express your feelings to your partner appropriately. Health Horoscope: Pay special attention to your routine and diet in the new week, otherwise, you may suffer physical and mental distress. Take extra care of your health, especially in the middle of the week, and avoid seasonal illnesses. Recite the Ganesh Chalisa.