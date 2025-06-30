scriptDaily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Tarot horoscope, provided by Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, will reveal whether fortune will favour you or not.

Jun 30, 2025 / 10:00 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot Horoscope 30 June 2025: Monday will be a pleasant day for many zodiac signs. With the grace of Lord Shiva, the new day will inspire people of all zodiac signs to recognise their inner strength and face challenges.
Some zodiac signs will need to focus on improving self-reliance and decision-making abilities, while others will reap the rewards of their hard work. Let’s learn about the Tarot card predictions from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Aries

Some Aries natives will receive the joy of children. Those of this sign will have to face unexpected behaviour from friends and relatives. Also, your religious faith will increase today.

Taurus

Taurus employed individuals will benefit in terms of position and prestige. There will be growth in work and business, and success in almost all types of work. The beginning of new ventures is possible.

Gemini

Think carefully before undertaking any task; there is a need to take special care of your health. Control your eating habits.

Cancer

Cancerians will be engrossed in a new plan; you may have to face criticism and opposition from your well-wishers.

Leo

Leos should try to become more practical in their approach to life. High ambition will inspire high progress.

Virgo

Abandon laziness and make proper use of your time; this will make you garner headlines in your professional and creative fields. Your health today will also be significantly better than before.

Libra

Libras have prospects of beneficial situations for those in the political field. You will feel quite relaxed and satisfied with your progress in your professional field.

Scorpio

Scorpios should strive for the timely fulfilment of responsibilities. Your time will be pleasantly spent with family and friends.

Sagittarius

For employed Sagittarians, the environment will be quite pleasant. Maintain distance from antisocial elements. Don’t take small things said by family members to heart.

Capricorn

Capricorns should inspire each other to work together with colleagues today. Do not deviate from moral duties in relationships. Do not let any bitterness creep into your relationships.

Aquarius

Aquarians may have to borrow money to meet financial needs. Sentimentality will hinder progress in the practical world.

Pisces

Engaging in new tasks will yield benefits; this evening you will be able to enjoy spending time with children. There are prospects of gains in the financial sector.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Daily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

National News

June Rainfall Breaks Four-Year Record; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 15 Days in Several States

in 4 hours

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

World

Russia Launches Major Air Strike, Killing Ukrainian Pilot and Destroying F-16

in 4 hours

Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

Jaipur

Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

in 4 hours

Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

Jaipur

Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

in 4 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

18 hours ago

Weekly Horoscope From June 29 to July 5 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope From June 29 to July 5 for Aries to Virgo

19 hours ago

Daily Horoscope, June 29th for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, June 29th for All Zodiac Signs

19 hours ago

Alwar: Jagannath Rath Yatra to Proceed on July 4th

Religion News

Alwar: Jagannath Rath Yatra to Proceed on July 4th

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.