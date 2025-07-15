15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 16 July 2025 for all 12 signs

Learn about today's horoscope from astrologer Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: AI)

Horoscope, 16 July 2025: Aries natives will achieve success through their eloquence, while their fame and reputation in business will increase. The present time is auspicious for Taurus. Gemini natives will see an improvement in their financial situation, while Cancer natives' business expansion plans will be successful. Leo natives may face unexpected expenses. Virgo natives will see an increase in their wealth, and Scorpio natives will see an increase in their work efficiency, although they may have to wander in their job search. Aquarius natives are likely to see an increase in their livelihood sources and will benefit from old investments. Learn the horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Astrologer Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries

You will be able to accomplish every task with your eloquence. Your fame and reputation in business and trade will increase. This is an excellent time for those associated with the sports world. Profit from travel is possible. Learn to work on time.

Taurus

The present time is auspicious. Control your speech, otherwise, completed work may be spoiled. Change your thinking, not try to change others. Control your anger. Worship of the deity will be helpful.

Gemini

You will be worried about your child's marriage. Your financial situation will improve. Profit from capital investment is possible. Time is mixed for those associated with government work. Do not misuse your rights, otherwise, you may suffer losses.

Cancer

Your business expansion plans will be successful. Stay healthy and happy. Give up unnecessary worry. This is a very good time for those associated with food products. Invest capital in time. The enemy group will be active.

Leo

Your colleagues will be pleased with your behaviour. The time has come to take a new flight in life, take advantage of it. There will be a meeting with family members. Unexpected expenses may occur. You will be able to participate in social events.

Virgo

Your wealth will increase. Make serious decisions about your career. Due to lack of self-confidence, you may make wrong decisions. You have many dilemmas in your mind. You will benefit from spiritual strength.

Libra

Today is the last day of the long-standing family dispute. You will be busy completing important tasks. This is the time for students to work hard. Excessive pride will harm you.

Scorpio

Your work efficiency will increase. You may have to wander in search of a job. Pay attention to how much you think and how much you do. You will get the support of your spouse. You may have to invest capital in buying land and buildings.

Sagittarius

You are going through the situation of 'what to do, what not to do'. Make decisions peacefully, do not do any work in a hurry. You are planning to buy a vehicle. Change your thinking, it will benefit. Meeting friends will make your mind happy.

Capricorn

Don't think bad about others. Control your diet, stomach problems are possible. Time is less, work is more, get involved in your work with dedication, you will succeed. The mind will be happy with the desired life partner.

Aquarius

Do what you should do, don't waste unnecessary time. You will lose by following others' advice. Make a decision after thinking peacefully. There are chances of increase in livelihood sources. You will benefit from old investments.

Pisces

Due to the abundance of work, essential tasks may not be completed. You will be moving forward on the path of progress. This is an excellent time for officials. Charity will bring peace of mind.

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 06:00 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 16 July 2025 for all 12 signs
