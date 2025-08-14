Today’s Horoscope, 14 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 14 August 2025: Thursday, 14 August 2025, brings auspicious combinations for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, thanks to the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Gemini will experience business success; Cancer will see an increase in wealth; Leo's income will rise; Virgo will start a new business; Libra will have career advancement opportunities; Scorpio will benefit from a transfer; and Aquarius will receive good news from their in-laws. Learn the horoscope for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Complete your important tasks on time. You may need to help your friends. You will discuss an important topic with family members. You may be upset about your children's actions. There is a possibility of a sudden journey.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
You will be dissatisfied with your work. You may have a dispute with your superiors. You will participate in religious activities. You will spend money on home repairs and electrical appliances. There is a possibility of expanding your workplace.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Perform the Abhishek of Lord Shiva.
You will achieve new success in business. You will be concerned about the health of your family members. People associated with administrative services will succeed in their work. There is a possibility of promotion. Think carefully before making any capital investments.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.
Do not blindly trust anyone; you may be deceived. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace, and your work will be completed. Your wealth will increase, but there is a possibility of a dispute with your father. Spend your time peacefully.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.
New avenues of income will open up. You will be concerned about your child's health. Discussions related to marriage will be successful. Use vehicles and machinery cautiously. You may spend money on illness. Matters related to land and property will remain the same.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
Your planned work will be completed on time. A new plan may be implemented in business. Avoid investing in the stock market. There is a possibility of loss due to employees. The ongoing discord with your spouse may subside.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
You will receive good offers for career advancement. Matters related to land and property may be resolved. You will spend money on home renovations. Meeting a special person will prove beneficial. You will feel like buying a vehicle.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
Before starting any work, get complete information about it, then make a decision. You will receive the company of saints. You will feel tired due to excessive hard work. A transfer in your job may prove beneficial.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Your fame and reputation will increase. Enemies will be active, so be cautious. Profit is possible in business. Important contracts related to property may be made. There will be a possibility of a dispute with your sisters. You will spend time with friends.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
The situation is becoming favourable for you with time. You will get relief from stress. Your financial situation will improve, and people's respect for you will increase. Your relationship with your siblings will be good. Old disputes will be resolved in your favour.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at the Shani Dev temple on Saturday.
Misunderstandings with your spouse may weaken your relationship. Complete your tasks on time. You will be busy with family events. You will be excited about building a house. You may receive some good news from your in-laws.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Light a lamp at Hanuman Ji's temple on Tuesday.
There is a possibility of a sudden large expense. You will remain busy at the workplace. Rushing into work may cause harm. Avoid disputes; otherwise, there may be family quarrels.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.