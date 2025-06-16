scriptHoroscope for June 16, 2025, From Aries to Pisces | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope for June 16, 2025, From Aries to Pisces

Monday brings auspicious signs for many zodiac signs under the grace of Mahadev. From Aries to Pisces, some may experience financial gains, others success, and some may find love and peace.

Jun 16, 2025 / 10:02 am

Patrika Desk

Aries

Today, you need to exercise control over your thoughts. The company of saints or wise people will bring peace of mind. Avoid bad company and act wisely for your benefit. You can enjoy a party or picnic. Students will find success.

Taurus

Your work will impress people today. You may experience some anxiety or stress, so avoid taking risks. There is a possibility of injury, an accident, or loss due to theft. Offering prayers to Hanuman Ji will help your endeavours.

Gemini

There may be unnecessary tension at work. Today’s journey will be beneficial and bring good news. Your hard work will pay off with financial gains. Your health may be slightly poor. This is a good time for those involved in government work.

Cancer

Long-standing disputes will end today. There will be peace and harmony at home. Take care of your health. You will receive respect. If you have invested money somewhere, you can expect good profits today. You may experience some hesitation or shyness.

Leo

Today, you need to change some of your habits. You will have the support of your family, which will keep you happy. Avoid losses and don’t take any risks. Opportunities for financial gain are present. Travel will be beneficial. Your efforts to improve your luck will be successful.

Virgo

An unintentional mistake may trouble you today. Avoid risks in business. Expenses will increase. There is a possibility of loss due to theft, injury, or a quarrel. Don’t expect too much from anyone. Act with restraint. There is a possibility of an argument with your father.

Libra

Your day will begin happily. Stalled money will be returned. Travel will be successful and bring financial gains. If you have invested money somewhere, you will see good results today. You may experience some anxiety or fear. There may be some trouble with employees.

Scorpio

Your business rivals will be active, so be cautious. There may be some changes in your routine. A new plan may be formed. Changing your work methods will benefit you. Your wealth will increase. There may be some changes in your mother’s health.

Sagittarius

Try to avoid family quarrels. Make some changes in yourself. You may be worried about your spouse. Today’s journey will be successful. Your interest in tantra-mantra may increase. There is a possibility of going on a religious journey. You will receive money. You will receive justice in legal matters.

Capricorn

You are likely to find success in your love life. Exercise caution when using fire, vehicles, or machinery. Avoid any kind of dispute. Bad company can harm you, so don’t take any risks. An old illness may resurface.

Aquarius

Today you will find mental peace. The day will be good for matters of love and romance. Obtaining wealth will be easy. Your health may be slightly weak. Wisely executed work will benefit you. You will find success in any competition. There is a possibility of vehicle happiness and happiness from children.

Pisces

Your interest in religious rituals will increase. Your enemies will remain calm. You will benefit from property-related work and achieve progress. You may experience some bodily discomfort. If you have invested somewhere, you will see good results today. You may receive happiness from your children.

