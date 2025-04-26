Horoscope Today, 27 April: Prediction for all signs

Scorpio and Libra will need to balance family responsibilities with justice. Sagittarius and Capricorn need to control their laziness and emotions, while Aquarius and Pisces are likely to experience new financial opportunities and travel prospects. Learn more from Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries Horoscope Patience will be beneficial for Aries today. There are indications of progress in employment and business. Friends will help you complete pending tasks. New acquaintances may open doors to future benefits. Taurus Horoscope Past experiences will ease your path today. Your relationship with your father will improve. Your financial investments will yield good returns. You will feel healthier, and the time is auspicious for starting a new project.

Gemini Horoscope Accept every change in life with an open heart. The past has taught us much. Change your behaviour and lifestyle, and complete your tasks honestly and on time. Leave the rest to God; success is certain.

Cancer Horoscope You will make new efforts to increase your income. Your relationship with your spouse will improve, and your religious faith will grow. You will remain concerned about your child’s health, while discussions on marital issues will be positive and understanding.

Leo Horoscope Your humble and composed behaviour will win everyone over. Your relationships with friends will deepen, expanding your social circle. Your financial situation will strengthen, and adopting new technologies in business will lead to success. You will receive full support from your spouse, and travel will prove to be a pleasant experience.

Virgo Horoscope It is essential to give yourself time, as work commitments will affect your personal life. Health is the greatest gift; therefore, it is important to take care of your health. This time is auspicious for financial investments.

Scorpio Horoscope You may experience some confusion when making decisions in your personal life. New responsibilities may arise in family life, which will need to be fulfilled. Serving parents is the greatest worship. Justice will be on your side, and your decisions will be in the right direction.

Sagittarius Horoscope Complete important tasks on time and control your laziness; otherwise, you may face significant losses. Disputes may arise due to friends, but you will progress by following the path of spirituality. Capricorn Horoscope An excessive workload may affect your personal life. Your father’s support is your greatest asset; take full care of him. There may be tension in the family environment, so control your anger and emotions.