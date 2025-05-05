scriptHoroscope for All Signs on 6 May 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Horoscope for All Signs on 6 May 2025

Those born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign may see an increase in their reputation on Tuesday. Today’s horoscope also offers insights for other zodiac signs.

May 05, 2025 / 05:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope: Today’s horoscope is presented by Ujjain astrologer Chandan Shyam Narayan in which you can know which zodiac signs will have a pleasant and auspicious Tuesday.

Aries

Today’s horoscope for Aries, May 6th, suggests completing important tasks on time. You will need to cooperate with friends. There will be a discussion on an important topic with family members. You will be upset by your children’s actions. A sudden journey is possible.

Taurus

Today’s horoscope for Taurus, May 6, 2025, indicates that those born under this sign are not satisfied with their work. A dispute with an officer is possible on Tuesday. They will participate in religious activities. Money will be spent on house repairs. Money will be spent on electrical appliances. There are possibilities of business expansion.

Gemini

Today’s horoscope for Gemini, May 6, 2025, predicts new success in business. There will be concern about the health of family members. People associated with administrative services will succeed in their work. There are chances of promotion. Consider capital investment.

Cancer

Today’s horoscope for Cancer suggests not trusting anyone blindly on Tuesday; you may be deceived. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace, and tasks will be completed. There will be an increase in funds. A dispute with the father is possible. Spend time peacefully.

Leo

Today’s horoscope for Leo, Tuesday, May 6th, suggests new avenues of income will open up. There will be concern about the health of children. Marriage discussions will be successful. Use vehicles and machinery cautiously. Money will be spent on illness. Matters related to land and buildings will remain the same.

Virgo

Today’s horoscope for Virgo, Tuesday, May 6th, suggests that planned tasks will be completed on time. A new plan will be implemented in business. Avoid investing in shares. Losses are possible due to employees. The ongoing discord with your spouse may ease.

Libra

Today’s horoscope for Libra indicates that you will receive promising career offers. Matters related to land and buildings may be resolved. Money will be spent on house renovations. A meeting with a special person will be beneficial. You will feel like buying a vehicle.

Scorpio

Today’s horoscope for Scorpio, Tuesday, suggests gathering information before starting any task and then making a decision. You will receive the company of saints. You will feel tired due to excessive hard work. A transfer in your job will prove beneficial.

Sagittarius

Today’s horoscope for Sagittarius, May 6, 2025, suggests an increase in fame and reputation. Enemies will be active; be cautious. Profit is possible in business. Important property-related contracts may be made. There will be a dispute with sisters. Time will be spent with friends.

Capricorn

Today’s horoscope for Capricorn, May 6, 2025, indicates that the situation is becoming favourable with time; you will be free from stress. The financial situation will improve. People’s respect for you will increase. Relations with brothers will be good. Old disputes will be resolved in your favour.

Aquarius

Today’s horoscope for Aquarius suggests that misunderstandings with your spouse may weaken your relationship. Complete your work on time. You will be busy with family events. You will be enthusiastic about building a house. You may receive good news from your in-laws.

Pisces

Today’s horoscope for Pisces suggests the possibility of a sudden large expense. You will be busy at the workplace. Haste may lead to loss. Avoid disputes. There will be family strife.

