scriptJuly Tarot Predictions: Libra to Pisces | July Tarot Predictions: Libra to Pisces | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

July Tarot Predictions: Libra to Pisces

Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma reveals the answers to all your questions about your destiny.

Jul 01, 2025 / 10:33 am

Patrika Desk

Monthly Tarot Card Prediction July: Tarot cards can help you predict major events in your life, allowing you to address problems and enhance auspicious outcomes. Curious about what July 2025 holds for you? Read on for the monthly Tarot horoscope for Libra to Pisces.

Libra

Tarot cards suggest that Libra natives should make decisions only after careful and calm consideration this month. Rushing into tasks could be detrimental. You may encounter minor problems and obstacles in several areas, but ultimately, you may achieve your desires. Therefore, strive to work strategically. You may unexpectedly receive new responsibilities. Marital life may improve. You may receive help from parents and siblings. Family life may bring you joy. Misunderstandings with siblings are possible. Aspirations related to land, property, and vehicles may be fulfilled.

Scorpio

July 2025 promises to be excellent for Scorpios. You may receive a significant amount of financial gain this month. The period will be auspicious for businesspeople; your business may experience growth. Similarly, salaried individuals may receive promotions or salary increases. Businesspeople will receive full cooperation from their colleagues. The month is auspicious for starting new ventures. You will receive special support from superiors, leading to the successful completion of important tasks. It is advisable to drive carefully.

Sagittarius

Tarot cards indicate that July 2025 will be auspicious for Sagittarians. Your health will be excellent. Marital harmony will prevail, and you will receive full support from your spouse. You will have a positive impact on others. Plans made in recent days may prove effective. Don’t hesitate to seek advice from those around you when needed. The time is also auspicious for investment. Success will be achieved in political endeavours. Those who have been ill will experience a speedy recovery. Some of you may purchase new possessions and vehicles. Some may be assigned new responsibilities.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that July will be a mixed month for Capricorns. You may have arguments with those around you this month. It would be best to avoid making sudden decisions regarding travel plans. In some matters, you should reach a conclusion only after careful consideration. Do not rush into any task. Maintain a flexible attitude. Make business decisions thoughtfully; they may prove beneficial. Your income will be moderate, but you may earn profits in your profession or business. There may be some discord within the family. Children may excel in their studies, bringing you great joy. Some of your actions may create enmity with others, but you will maintain your respect. Disagreements in personal relationships are possible.

Aquarius

According to Tarot cards, July will be favourable for Aquarians in family matters. The family atmosphere will be positive. You will receive the desired support from friends and relatives. Marital relationships will be moderate. Your relationship with your children will be good. Romantic relationships will remain sweet. You will be mentally strong and successful. You may also face some temporary obstacles in life. Some of you may make new friends. Salaried individuals may receive a significant promotion. This month, students will achieve success commensurate with their efforts.

Pisces

Tarot cards suggest that the time is favourable for Pisceans. This month, your enemies will be weakened. You will achieve your desired goals in business. You may also receive help from family and others. Those who are unemployed will have opportunities to find employment this month. However, you will need to pay attention to your health this month. Therefore, consult a doctor immediately even if you experience minor discomfort. Also, avoid creating enmity with anyone.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

July Tarot Predictions: Libra to Pisces - image

July Tarot Predictions: Libra to Pisces

July Tarot Predictions: Aries to Virgo - image

July Tarot Predictions: Aries to Virgo

Daily Horoscope, 1 July for All Zodiac Signs - image

Daily Horoscope, 1 July for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs - image

Daily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Horoscope From June 29 to July 5 for Aries to Virgo - image

Weekly Horoscope From June 29 to July 5 for Aries to Virgo

Daily Horoscope, June 29th for All Zodiac Signs - image

Daily Horoscope, June 29th for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

News / Astrology and Spirituality / July Tarot Predictions: Libra to Pisces

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 27 Rajasthan Districts

in 2 hours

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

Jaipur

Jaipur JDA Demolishes Illegal Colonies, Confiscates Materials

in 2 hours

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

National News

Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Ticketing: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory, Fare Revision Implemented

in 3 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

July Tarot Predictions: Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

July Tarot Predictions: Aries to Virgo

in 4 hours

Daily Horoscope, 1 July for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, 1 July for All Zodiac Signs

in 3 hours

Daily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, 30 June for All Zodiac Signs

21 hours ago

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.