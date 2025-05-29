June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Mars will be in conjunction with Ketu. On 9 June, Jupiter will become combust in Gemini, while on 11 June, Mercury will rise in Gemini. Furthermore, on 15 June, the Sun will transit into Gemini. Towards the end of the month, Venus will transit into Taurus. All of these planetary movements will impact everyone’s lives, making the next 30 days full of ups and downs. Let’s explore the gains and losses in the June horoscope.

Libra Monthly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: For Libra individuals, the first half of June will yield mixed results. Libras should avoid making hasty decisions based on emotions, lest they regret it later. At the beginning of June, there will be an increased workload at the workplace, requiring diligent effort for timely completion.

Libras should avoid missing any opportunities that come their way this month, as they may regret it later. In the middle of June, things will start to improve. During this time, your positive energy and creativity will increase. Seniors at work will praise your work. An increase in your position and status at work will bring happiness to your home.

In the latter half of June, students preparing for exams and competitions may receive much-awaited good news. During this time, you will connect with influential people, leading to desired progress and profit in business. Your comforts and resources will increase. You will gain the pleasure of land and buildings. Daily income will increase.

Family Life: From a romantic perspective, the latter half of June will be extremely auspicious. If you propose to someone during this time, you will likely succeed. Existing romantic relationships will deepen. Your love life will be excellent. Your intimacy with your love partner will increase.

Health Horoscope: At the beginning of June, you will need to pay special attention to both your health and relationships. During this time, an old illness may resurface, causing physical and mental discomfort. Name Initials: Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu, Te

Lucky Numbers: 2, 7 Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa. Scorpio Monthly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: June will be mixed for Scorpios. To ensure the timely completion of planned tasks, you must manage your energy, time, and money from the outset.

At the beginning of the month, avoid unnecessary expenses, otherwise, you may have to borrow money at the end of the month. In the first week of June, you will face problems related to both your workplace and family.

During this time, you will be worried about the health of an elderly member of your family. Those striving for higher education abroad or for their career/business will have to wait a little longer.

This period will also be somewhat challenging from a business perspective. You may have to compete fiercely with your rivals to maintain your reputation in the market. If you are working on starting a new business, consult your well-wishers before doing so.

The latter half of the month may be somewhat more relieving than the first half. You will reap the benefits of your hard work and efforts. During this time, you may receive unexpected money.

Family Life: According to the Scorpio Monthly Horoscope June 2025, this month you may find solutions to various problems related to life. During this time, you will receive special support from your loved ones, family members, and love partner. If there were any disagreements in your married life, they will be resolved through reconciliation.

Health Horoscope: Scorpio natives need to exercise extra caution while driving this month. Name Initials: To, Na, Ni, Nu, Ne, No, Ya, Yi, Yu Lucky Numbers: 1, 8 Remedy: Feed jaggery and chickpeas to monkeys on Tuesday.

Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope, the beginning of June 2025 may be somewhat challenging. During this time, you may be worried about some unknown fear. You may be overly concerned about your future during this time.

Although this time may be somewhat adverse for you, if you face the challenges head-on, you will find a solution to every problem, because in any difficult time of life, your well-wishers will stand by you shoulder to shoulder.

Sagittarius natives should not let go of the opportunities that come their way this month, otherwise, they may regret it later. Instead of making any decisions in doubt, it would be better to postpone them for later.

If you are involved in business, you may face a financial crisis in the second week of June. During this time, expenses will exceed income. You will find that you are facing a lot of financial pressure. However, this situation will not last long, and in the latter half of the month, your business will once again appear to be running smoothly.

The latter half of June will also prove auspicious for salaried individuals. During this time, your superiors will praise your work. Your respect and honour in the workplace will increase. However, even after all these things, you will have tension about something or the other.

Family Life: Sagittarius individuals should proceed cautiously in their romantic relationships in June 2025, otherwise, you may face unnecessary problems. To maintain a harmonious relationship, exercise caution when speaking and behaving, and be polite to people.

Name Initials: Ye, Yo, Bha, Bhi, Bhu, Dha, Pha, Dha, Bhe Lucky Numbers: 9, 12 Remedy: Donate chana dal on Thursday. Capricorn Monthly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Capricorn Horoscope June 2025, June will bring relief from long-standing problems for Capricorns. A court case may be decided in your favour this month. If you have been planning to buy or sell land or property for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled this month.

The good news is that you will make a significant profit from this deal. From a career and business perspective, the beginning of June will be very auspicious. Salaried individuals will have favourable conditions in the workplace. During this time, you will perform better at work. As a result, your superiors will praise you. The position and status of those associated with the government may increase.

Financially, the latter half of June will be more auspicious and profitable than the first half. During this time, you will make significant profits in business. Efforts made towards business growth will prove fruitful. Your reputation in the market will increase. During this time, your entire focus will be on earning maximum profit.

Salaried individuals will have new sources of income. Capricorn natives may also make risky investments in pursuit of quick profits. However, you should consult your well-wishers before doing so, otherwise, your profit percentage may decrease.

Family Life: According to the Capricorn Monthly Horoscope, in the second week of the month, you will breathe a sigh of relief as a major concern related to your child is resolved. This month is auspicious for relationships. Favourable conditions will prevail in romantic relationships. Married life will be happy.

Name Initials: Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi, Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga, Gi Lucky Numbers: 10, 11 Remedy: Recite Sundarkand. Aquarius Monthly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Aquarius Monthly Horoscope, June will be mixed for Aquarius natives. The beginning of June may involve a short or long-distance journey. The journey will be auspicious and profitable.

During the journey, you will build relationships with influential people. At the beginning of the month, you will receive full support from good fortune. As such, your long-pending work will be completed. During this time, you will be full of positive energy. Your financial situation will improve, and you will also be able to repay an old debt.

Aquarius natives who have been looking for employment for a long time may receive a good offer at the beginning of the month. This should not be missed, otherwise, they may have to wait a long time to get such an opportunity. In the latter half of the month, there will be an inflow of money in business, and accumulated wealth will increase.

Family Life: In the second week of June, you may suddenly face some domestic problems, for which you may have to run around a lot. During this time, you will have to maintain politeness in your speech and behaviour, otherwise, even a good thing can go wrong.

This month you should not make any promises that you may find difficult to keep later. The latter half of the month is completely favourable for you. During this time, misunderstandings with loved ones will be resolved, and you will spend happy times with your family.

Health Horoscope: Health will remain normal if minor problems are ignored. Name Initials: Gu, Ge, Go, Sa, Si, Su, Se, So, Da Lucky Numbers: 10, 11 Remedy: Light a four-faced lamp with mustard oil under a peepal tree on Saturday.

Pisces Monthly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Pisces Monthly Horoscope, June will be mixed for Pisces natives. At the beginning of the month, your situation will be one of earning less and spending more. During this time, some large expenses may suddenly arise. Although you will try to meet those expenses by working harder, financial difficulties will persist.

At the beginning of the month, you may have to go on a long journey unwillingly. During the journey, take good care of your health and belongings, otherwise, you may face both financial and mental problems. Salaried individuals will receive less cooperation from both their seniors and juniors in the workplace during the second week of the month.

In the second week of June, you can try to steer your career in the right direction. You will have income from various sources, which will reduce your financial difficulties to a great extent. This time will prove very auspicious for those doing business in partnership. They will get significant profits in business. Journeys undertaken in connection with business will prove beneficial.

Family Life: In the second week of June, you will be a little unhappy due to the neglect of your loved ones. There may also be a rift with your love partner over something in a romantic relationship. The middle of June may be somewhat relieving for Pisces natives.

From a relationship perspective, the latter half of June will be very auspicious. During this time, you will receive full affection and support from your siblings. Your parents’ blessings will shower upon you. Love life will be wonderful. You will spend pleasant times with your spouse.

Name Initials: Di, Du, Th, Jh, ꣳ, De, Do, Cha, Chi Lucky Numbers: 9, 12 Remedy: Feed birds daily.