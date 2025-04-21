Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Seven Years of Impact (2025-2032)

What Will Happen During This Time According to astrologers, when Jupiter is in fast transit in any zodiac sign, it brings unrest. Its influence leads to many decisions that cause distress. The fast movement of the auspicious planet Jupiter often leads to upheaval and instability. Let’s know about past events when Jupiter was in fast transit.

The Mahabharata War According to astrologers, Jupiter was in fast transit when the Mahabharata war took place at Kurukshetra. At that time, after intense bloodshed between the Kauravas and Pandavas, the Pandavas gained power.

World War II According to astrologers, Jupiter’s fast transit also occurred during World War II. At that time, a total of 75 million people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed. Independence Day 15 August 1947, India’s independence, was a major event. Jupiter was in fast transit during this transformative period when the nation’s leaders took power after the declaration of independence from British rule.

Corona Virus According to some astrologers, the arrival of Corona in the world in 2020 was due to the fast transit influence of Jupiter. This pandemic rendered people homeless, jobs were lost, and millions of lives were lost. A significant decline was seen in the global economy. However, some people also attribute this to the movement of Rahu and Ketu.

Seven years of caution needed According to astrologers, Jupiter will remain in fast transit from 2025 to 2032. During this period, Jupiter will bring about major changes in personal life, careers, and the world. Jupiter’s nature is expansive; therefore, the ongoing wars, conflicts, and crises could cause significant changes.

Major impact on the world According to astrologers, Jupiter’s fast speed could intensify several wars around the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not reached a conclusion, nor has the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, the Chaturgrahi Yoga is formed in Pisces, and Jupiter’s Atichari influence could push the world, including India, towards an economic recession like that of 1929. It may take time for the world to recover from this.

According to astrology, when Saturn and Jupiter transit any zodiac sign together, there may be a global famine or recession, and Saturn and Jupiter are going to stay in Pisces for two and a half years. Jupiter is the karaka of wealth, and Saturn is the opposite, which could create an imbalance.