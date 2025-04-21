scriptJupiter's Accelerated Transit: Seven Years of Impact (2025-2032) | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Seven Years of Impact (2025-2032)

Jupiter’s Accelerated Till 2032: Jupiter will become highly influential from May onwards, meaning its movement speed will be faster than usual. This transit of Jupiter will last until 2032. Previous instances have had significant negative consequences. Let’s understand what might happen now due to the adverse effects of transit Jupiter.

Apr 21, 2025 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Guru Atichari 2025 Till 2032

Guru Atichari 2025 Till 2032: गुरु अतिचारी 2025

Jupiter’s Accelerated: According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter generally takes 12 to 13 months to transit from one zodiac sign to another. However, when Jupiter’s speed increases, it changes signs in less time.

Jupiter is the significator of intelligence, understanding, and good fortune, and when its speed increases, swift and serious consequences can be seen. At this time, Jupiter diminishes its auspiciousness. Many times, individuals rely on incorrect facts. However, not everything is negative; this transit also bestows progress, comfort, and prosperity.

What Will Happen During This Time

According to astrologers, when Jupiter is in fast transit in any zodiac sign, it brings unrest. Its influence leads to many decisions that cause distress. The fast movement of the auspicious planet Jupiter often leads to upheaval and instability. Let’s know about past events when Jupiter was in fast transit.

The Mahabharata War

According to astrologers, Jupiter was in fast transit when the Mahabharata war took place at Kurukshetra. At that time, after intense bloodshed between the Kauravas and Pandavas, the Pandavas gained power.

World War II

According to astrologers, Jupiter’s fast transit also occurred during World War II. At that time, a total of 75 million people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed.

Independence Day

15 August 1947, India’s independence, was a major event. Jupiter was in fast transit during this transformative period when the nation’s leaders took power after the declaration of independence from British rule.

Corona Virus

According to some astrologers, the arrival of Corona in the world in 2020 was due to the fast transit influence of Jupiter. This pandemic rendered people homeless, jobs were lost, and millions of lives were lost. A significant decline was seen in the global economy. However, some people also attribute this to the movement of Rahu and Ketu.

Seven years of caution needed

According to astrologers, Jupiter will remain in fast transit from 2025 to 2032. During this period, Jupiter will bring about major changes in personal life, careers, and the world. Jupiter’s nature is expansive; therefore, the ongoing wars, conflicts, and crises could cause significant changes.

Major impact on the world

According to astrologers, Jupiter’s fast speed could intensify several wars around the world. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not reached a conclusion, nor has the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, the Chaturgrahi Yoga is formed in Pisces, and Jupiter’s Atichari influence could push the world, including India, towards an economic recession like that of 1929. It may take time for the world to recover from this.
According to astrology, when Saturn and Jupiter transit any zodiac sign together, there may be a global famine or recession, and Saturn and Jupiter are going to stay in Pisces for two and a half years. Jupiter is the karaka of wealth, and Saturn is the opposite, which could create an imbalance.

Intensification of fanaticism

From the beginning of 2025, people of different religions and cultures may become more rigid in upholding their traditions and values. Whether it is India, America, or any other country, people may try to impose their religion. A tendency to prioritize people from one’s own community over foreigners in jobs and services may also emerge.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Seven Years of Impact (2025-2032) - image

Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Seven Years of Impact (2025-2032)

Mercury's Transit in May: Fortune Favours Some, Challenges Others - image

Mercury's Transit in May: Fortune Favours Some, Challenges Others

Weekly Horoscope April 20 to 26: Gemini and Virgo Set for Career Boost - image

Weekly Horoscope April 20 to 26: Gemini and Virgo Set for Career Boost

Libra Daily Horoscope 11 April: Financial Progress and Improved Relationships - image

Libra Daily Horoscope 11 April: Financial Progress and Improved Relationships

Horoscope Today, April 2: Success for Six Zodiac Signs - image

Horoscope Today, April 2: Success for Six Zodiac Signs

Today’s Aquarius horoscope, 31 March: Hindu New Year 2025 brings signs of success and fortune! - image

Today’s Aquarius horoscope, 31 March: Hindu New Year 2025 brings signs of success and fortune!

Aries, Gemini, and One More Sign Set for a Lucky Week: Horoscope March 2-8 - image

Aries, Gemini, and One More Sign Set for a Lucky Week: Horoscope March 2-8

Mangal Margi 2025: Three Zodiac Signs to Reap Financial Rewards for 39 Days - image

Mangal Margi 2025: Three Zodiac Signs to Reap Financial Rewards for 39 Days

Weekly Career Horoscope: Five Zodiac Signs to See Career Boost This Week - image

Weekly Career Horoscope: Five Zodiac Signs to See Career Boost This Week

Chennai: Uncontrolled Car Crashes into Private Bank ATM - image

Chennai: Uncontrolled Car Crashes into Private Bank ATM

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Seven Years of Impact (2025-2032)

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

in 4 hours

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

in 1 hour

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

Cricket News

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

in 1 hour

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

13 hours ago

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Mercury's Transit in May: Fortune Favours Some, Challenges Others

Astrology and Spirituality

Mercury's Transit in May: Fortune Favours Some, Challenges Others

in 4 hours

Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Enter UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

National News

Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Enter UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

3 days ago

Weekly Horoscope April 20 to 26: Gemini and Virgo Set for Career Boost

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope April 20 to 26: Gemini and Virgo Set for Career Boost

3 days ago

Libra Daily Horoscope 11 April: Financial Progress and Improved Relationships

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Daily Horoscope 11 April: Financial Progress and Improved Relationships

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.