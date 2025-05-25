Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 25 to 31

Those involved in teaching may get promotions. Pending work will be completed easily. Sunday and Saturday will be auspicious for all tasks. Students may face obstacles. They will be worried about their image. There may be some inconvenience in travel. Work-from-home individuals will face more pressure.

Family Life According to the weekly Libra horoscope from 25th to 31st May 2025, Libra natives will give their spouse full time in the new week. Romance will increase in married life. Friends may have deceitful behaviour towards you. Be a little cautious about love relationships.

Health Horoscope: Libra natives should not take their health lightly in the new week. There may be fatigue in the body in the middle of the week. Pay attention to the purity of food. Monday and Tuesday will be weak days. Arrange grains and water for birds.

Lucky Number: 2, 7 Lucky Colour: White Deity: Maa Durga