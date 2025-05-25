scriptLibra Weekly Horoscope from May 25 to 31 | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 25 to 31

Is this week auspicious or inauspicious for you if your zodiac sign is Libra? Read the weekly Libra horoscope prediction to find out.

May 25, 2025 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

Weekly Libra Horoscope

Weekly Libra Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: The beginning of the week will be very auspicious. Auspicious results will be obtained in domestic life. Health will be very good. You may buy a new vehicle. You may receive many orders at once in business. Due to the influence of positive thinking, you will find solutions to many problems. Your enthusiasm for work will increase.
Those involved in teaching may get promotions. Pending work will be completed easily. Sunday and Saturday will be auspicious for all tasks. Students may face obstacles. They will be worried about their image. There may be some inconvenience in travel. Work-from-home individuals will face more pressure.

Family Life

According to the weekly Libra horoscope from 25th to 31st May 2025, Libra natives will give their spouse full time in the new week. Romance will increase in married life. Friends may have deceitful behaviour towards you. Be a little cautious about love relationships.
Health Horoscope: Libra natives should not take their health lightly in the new week. There may be fatigue in the body in the middle of the week. Pay attention to the purity of food. Monday and Tuesday will be weak days. Arrange grains and water for birds.
Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White

Deity: Maa Durga

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Libra Weekly Horoscope from May 25 to 31

