May 2025 Planetary Transits: Five Planets Shift, Four Zodiac Signs to Experience Prosperity

These transits will affect each zodiac sign differently, bringing changes, opportunities, and challenges across various domains. Some planetary transits may influence education, marriage, religious practices, and spirituality, while others may affect communication, business, and personal relationships. Understanding the impact of these planetary transits this month can help you plan better and make the most of this time. Let’s find out which planets will transit…

Mercury Transit in Aries According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, Mercury will enter Aries on 7 May 2025, at 4:13 AM. This transit will influence your thinking and communication style. Mercury’s entry into Aries will accelerate education, communication, and business activities. If you are considering something new for business or a job, this time may be beneficial. There may be an increase in mental restlessness, but clearly expressing your thoughts will yield good results.

Jupiter Transit in Gemini According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, Jupiter will enter Gemini on 14 May 2025, at 11:20 PM. This transit will impact education, marriage, and religious practices. This transit of Jupiter can bring a new direction to your life, especially for those seeking higher education or interested in religious activities. Positive changes can be seen in marriage and matters of fortune.

Sun Transit in Taurus According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, the Sun will enter Taurus on 15 May 2025, at 12:20 AM. This Sun transit will affect your self-confidence, energy, and leadership abilities. During the Sun’s transit in Taurus, you may find opportunities to advance in your career and life. This time will be suitable for establishing your self-sovereignty and achieving your goals.

Rahu and Ketu Transit Astrologer Neetika Sharma stated that both Rahu and Ketu will change signs on 18 May 2025. Rahu will enter Aquarius at 4:30 AM, and Ketu will enter Leo at the same time. The transit of these two planets will impact spirituality, illusion, and uncertainty. Rahu’s transit in Aquarius may increase mental clarity, while Ketu’s entry into Leo may bring some changes in personal relationships.

Mercury Transit in Taurus According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, Mercury will change its sign again on 23 May 2025. Mercury will enter Taurus at 1:05 PM. This will be Mercury’s second transit, and this time may bring changes in communication and thinking styles. Mercury’s entry into Taurus advises caution in financial matters. You can control your budget and expenses and avoid unnecessary spending.

Venus Transit in Aries According to Neetika Sharma, Venus will enter Aries on 31 May 2025 at 11:42 AM. This Venus transit will bring changes in areas related to love, art, beauty, and luxury. Venus’s transit in Aries will affect your personal relationships and creative work. This time can be a time of enthusiasm and new possibilities in matters of love and romance.

Beneficial and Detrimental Effects on the 12 Zodiac Signs Beneficial Effects – Gemini, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces Detrimental Effects – Taurus, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius Mixed Effects – Aries, Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius

Impact of May’s Planetary Transits Astrologer Neetika Sharma stated that there will be an increase in business activity. There will be more rain in many parts of the country. Natural events will occur. There is a possibility of earthquakes. There may be incidents of storms, floods, landslides, mountain collapses, and roads and bridges collapsing. There is also a possibility of major accidents related to bus and railway traffic. The spread of diseases may increase.

There will be intense conflict within the government, administration, and political parties. Maritime storms and ship accidents may also occur. There is a possibility of loss of life and property due to accidents in mines and tremors. Employment opportunities will increase. Income will increase. Major changes will be seen in politics. There may be situations of agitations, violence, protests, strikes, bank scams, aircraft accidents, aircraft malfunctions, riots, and arson in the country.