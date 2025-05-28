scriptMonthly Horoscope June 2025 for Aries, Taurus and Gemini | Monthly Horoscope June 2025:Gemini Luck Favours: June 2025 Horoscope | Latest News | Patrika News
Monthly Horoscope June 2025 for Aries, Taurus and Gemini

Are you an Aries, Taurus, or Gemini and eager to know what the next month holds for you? Read the June 2025 horoscope, presented by Jaipur astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas.

May 28, 2025 / 11:50 am

Patrika Desk

Monthly Horoscope June 2025: June’s horoscope suggests that Gemini’s luck might shine next month. To find out what’s in store for other zodiac signs, read the monthly horoscope for Aries to Gemini, June 2025.

Aries Monthly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: According to the Aries monthly horoscope for June 2025, the beginning of the new month may present some challenges. While you will have opportunities for progress and gain in various aspects of life, you will also face the challenge of proving yourself. You will need to focus on your goals while ignoring criticism.
The second week of June may be somewhat relieving. During this time, your well-wishers will be supportive. You will receive cooperation and support both at home and outside. Career and business progress will be rapid.
During this time, you can make significant changes to your work plan. Notably, any new experiment you undertake will prove successful. There will be profit in business, and your financial situation will strengthen.

In the middle of the month, you will need to manage your energy, money, and time effectively. Expenses will likely exceed income during this period. You will need to control your spending. Students preparing for exams or competitions may find their minds wandering from their studies. Towards the end of the month, good fortune will once again favour you. Although slow, your work will improve, and you will gain profit.

Family Life

In June, there is a possibility of a disagreement with family members. During this time, ignore minor issues and maintain politeness in your interactions. The next 30 days will be excellent for Aries in terms of romance. A trip to a tourist destination with family members is possible.
Health Horoscope: Pay special attention to your health and relationships in the latter half of the month. Avoid seasonal illnesses. Recite the Shiva Chalisa.

Taurus Monthly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: The beginning of June will yield mixed results for Taurus natives. Taurus natives may need to work harder to complete their planned tasks on time.
Those employed should avoid carelessness in their work, otherwise, they may face the wrath of their seniors. Businesspeople will see relatively low profits at the beginning of June.

They should avoid shortcuts to making money or breaking the law. The middle of the month will be favourable for career and business. You will be seen implementing your plans.
In the latter half of June, employed individuals will find additional sources of income. They will have the opportunity to benefit from schemes with the help of an influential person connected to the government. The acquisition of land, buildings, or vehicles is possible.

Family Life

In June, Taurus individuals need to pay special attention to their health and relationships. Concerns related to children can be a major source of worry. Misunderstandings may cause problems in your love life. However, by mid-month, reconciliation with your love partner will occur, restoring normalcy to your relationship.
In the middle of the month, you will receive support and cooperation both at home and outside. This time will be favourable for relationships. Love relationships will deepen, and intimacy with your love partner will increase. In the latter half of June, marital relationships will remain pleasant despite occasional disagreements. Recite the Durga Chalisa.

Gemini Monthly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: This month brings auspiciousness and good fortune for Gemini natives. This month will offer many opportunities for progress and gain in life. You will receive cooperation and support both at home and outside.
At the beginning of the month, you will receive long-awaited good news related to your career and business, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Businesspeople will achieve desired profits. You will earn good profits. Your comforts and honour will increase.
The middle of the month may be somewhat volatile in terms of career and business. There will be an imbalance between your income and expenses. Businesspeople may face stiff competition. Before making any major business deals, you should consult your well-wishers. You will spend more money on unnecessary things. There will also be opportunities for short or long-distance travel.

Family Life

At the beginning of the month, your personal life will also be excellent. Love and harmony will prevail with family members. However, this month will be mixed in terms of relationships.

In the middle of the month, a meeting with a loved one after a long time is possible. To maintain a better love life, maintain communication with your partner and do not ignore their feelings.
In the latter half of the month, there is a possibility of special cooperation and support from the in-laws. A major concern related to children may be resolved.

Health Horoscope: Gemini natives should avoid ignoring any illness or physical discomfort, otherwise, negligence may lead to mental and physical suffering. Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama daily.

